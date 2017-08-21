Stephen Davis Jr. no longer on Gamecocks roster

Former Dutch Fork running back Stephen Davis Jr. was a late addition to South Carolina’s football roster as a walk-on after leaving Auburn.
Now he’s gone.
Davis was taken off USC’s official roster and wasn’t at practice Monday. A South Carolina spokesperson confirmed the departure.
Davis, the son of former NFL, Auburn and Spartanburg High star Stephen Davis, bounced between safety and running back in high school. He spent one year with the Tigers, and news that he was joining USC came out at the end of May.
The 6-foot-3, 206-pound athlete practiced with South Carolina’s running backs the past three weeks.
