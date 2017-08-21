Former South Carolina Gamecocks running back Stephen Davis Jr.
Former South Carolina Gamecocks running back Stephen Davis Jr. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Former South Carolina Gamecocks running back Stephen Davis Jr. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

College Sports

Stephen Davis Jr. no longer on Gamecocks roster

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

August 21, 2017 10:34 PM

Former Dutch Fork running back Stephen Davis Jr. was a late addition to South Carolina’s football roster as a walk-on after leaving Auburn.

Now he’s gone.

Davis was taken off USC’s official roster and wasn’t at practice Monday. A South Carolina spokesperson confirmed the departure.

Davis, the son of former NFL, Auburn and Spartanburg High star Stephen Davis, bounced between safety and running back in high school. He spent one year with the Tigers, and news that he was joining USC came out at the end of May.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound athlete practiced with South Carolina’s running backs the past three weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand 5:21

Coastal Carolina baseball hero Mike Morrison returns to Grand Strand
At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four 0:34

At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four
Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class 3:14

Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

View More Video