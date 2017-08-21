Kelly Bryant named Clemson’s starting QB

Kelly Bryant is Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2017 season, coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday.
Zerrick Cooper Is No 2, with Hunter Johnson No. 3, according to Swinney.
The Tigers host Kent State on Sept. 2. Johnson and Cooper will likely get an opportunity in the opener as well.
Bryant is the only one of Clemson’s three quarterbacks that has played in a game, and he hasn’t played much (13 of 22 for 75 yards while rushing for 178 yards in 12 career games).
He was third string behind Deshaun Watson and Nick Schussler the past two seasons.
