New contracts for South Carolina’s Martin, Staley approved

Basketball became the hottest commodity on South Carolina’s campus a month ago, and athletic director Ray Tanner is committed to keeping it there.
South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved contract extensions and raises for men’s coach Frank Martin and women’s coach Dawn Staley on Friday, awarding each significant salary bumps after each posted their respective sport’s greatest season. Martin will earn $2.8 million in 2017-18, pushing him into a tie for third place among the SEC’s coaches, while Staley will become the highest-paid women’s coach in the SEC and what’s believed to be one of the top-five highest-earning coaches in the country.
“That was one of the components of putting new contracts together, based on the merits of their programs,” Tanner said. “Coach Staley is at the top, as well as her assistants; and coach Martin is near the top as well, and we’ve moved his assistants up comparable.”
Martin’s new deal, amended for the second time in two years, keeps him at USC through the 2022-23 season. His buyout next year is $4 million, then drops to $2 million after the 2018-19 season.
Martin’s salary in the first year ranks him alongside Alabama’s Avery Johnson. Each trails Kentucky’s John Calipari, who makes over $7 million, and new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin ($3 million).
If Martin stays at USC through the life of the deal, he will make $3.3 million in the final year. The clause in his last contract remained the same in his new deal – in any year that USC makes the NCAA tournament, his outside compensation will be bumped $50,000 more than what he was scheduled to make.
Staley will make $1.45 million in 2017-18 in a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season and will pay her $2.1 million in the final year. Her buyout next year is $3.5 million, then drops to $3 million in 2018-19.
Martin guided the Gamecocks to a school-record 26 wins and its first Final Four. USC won 12 SEC games, the second-highest total in program history, and Martin won more NCAA tournament games than any coach in USC history in his first try (Frank McGuire also won four, but two were consolation games).
Staley will become the SEC’s highest-paid coach after her second Final Four in three seasons, capped with the program’s first national championship. Her run of four straight SEC regular-season championships and three straight SEC tournament championships put her alongside legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt as the only coaches in league history to post such numbers.
Staley’s new salary is thought to be among the country’s best, although figures for Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Baylor’s Kim Mulkey are protected by private-school status. Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma has the top salary in the country at $2.4 million.
Tanner had been planning to sweeten each coach’s deal for a while. He spoke to each coach’s agent during their tournament runs and agreed that they would talk as soon as the season was over.
Deals were quickly hammered out, made easier by Martin’s and Staley’s commitments to staying in Columbia.
“That’s the exciting part for me,” Tanner said. “You have people that are immersed in the community and have roots here and want to be here.”
NOTES: Tanner also had his contract extended three years through June 30, 2022. He will receive $900,000 per year and then be bumped to $1 million per year on July 1, 2019. … Women’s associate head coach Lisa Boyer received a one-year extension through June 2018, with an increased salary to $260,000. … Men’s assistant coach Perry Clark received a one-year extension through June 2018, with an increased salary to $265,000. … Football assistant coaches Bobby Bentley, Coleman Hutzler, Mike Peterson, Lance Thompson and Pat Washington each received one-year extensions with no salary increase. … Football strength coach Jeff Dillman also received a one-year extension with no salary increase.
Cha-ching!
Frank Martin and Dawn Staley each received contract extensions and raises on Friday.
Frank Martin
Contract extended through 2022-23 season. Base salary ($350,000) and supplemental salary ($200,000) remain unchanged, but outside compensation was raised $300,000 with annual $100,000 increases, so he’ll make $2.8 million in 2017-18.
Year
Total salary
Buyout
2017-18
$2.8 million
$4 million
2018-19
$2.9 million
$2 million
2019-20
$3 million
$1 million
2020-21
$3.1 million
$1 million
2021-22
$3.2 million
$500,000
2022-23
$3.3 million
$500,000
Martin also received a retirement fund of $50,000, which will add $50,000 per year through the 2020-21 season. If he is still USC’s coach, he will receive that $200,000 in a lump payment.
Dawn Staley
Contract extended through 2024-25 season. Base salary was increased $100,000 to $650,000, and media compensation was increased $200,000 with annual increases, so she’ll make $1.45 million in 2017-18.
Year
Total salary
Buyout
2017-18
$1.45 million
$3.5 million
2018-19
$1.5 million
$3 million
2019-20
$1.6 million
$2.25 million
2020-21
$1.7 million
$1.5 million
2021-22
$1.8 million
$1 million
2022-23
$1.9 million
$750,000
2023-24
$2 million
$500,000
2024-25
$2.1 million
$500,000
