So you filled out more than one NCAA bracket? Tell me more about your gambling addiction …

So just how busted is your bracket?
Wait, you’re telling me you filled out more than one?
Oh, so you’re one of those.
Here we are in the midst of March Madness, a time where NCAA tournament brackets are busted quicker than “bro types” fighting at Broadway at the Beach during spring break.
For many people, that means their one shot at winning an office pool or similar friendly contest is looking bleak.
I’m used to it. Each year I budget $10 going down the drain.
At least it’s not $20. Or $30. Or $50.
For some, though, the stakes are apparently higher – even in something as simple as an office pool.
You know the type. Every office pool has one – or more.
You know, the person who feels the need to enter more than one bracket to increase his or her chances of winning.
Really?
Come on, man. Have a little integrity – and confidence in your picks.
There will be no parade for you upon winning. Nor will there be a banner hung in your office to commemorate the year you won “The Pool.”
OK, so I can understand multiple bracket entries if you’re entering a national bracket challenge where you can win a ton of money. At least there’s a major payoff.
But don’t be the one who throws in $40 while trying to win $100.
It’s just a bad look. Or perhaps you’re just addicted to gambling and this is a cry for help.
Just think about how much more fulfilling it would be to see yourself atop that bracket pool when it’s all said and done and there’s no other entry with a (2) or (3) following your name that finishes far down the list?
I get it. This is coming from someone who has never won one of these pools. True.
However, I’ll once again wake up the day after the championship game able to look myself in the mirror.
Will you?
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
