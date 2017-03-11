Balanced Wisconsin wins, continues domination of Indiana

Wisconsin seems to own Indiana.
That much is undeniable, no matter where your allegiance lies.
It doesn't matter who is coaching UW or whether the game is in the regular season or at the Big Ten tournament, odds are that the Badgers will prevail.
Second-seeded UW overcame some early struggles in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament Friday night at the Verizon Center but gradually took control on both ends en route to a 70-60 win over the 10th-seeded Hoosiers.
UW (24-8) advances to the semifinals Saturday.
Indiana (18-15) is not expected to get an NCAA at-large berth.
The Hoosiers fell to 2-16 against UW under Tom Crean, in his ninth season at Indiana, and 2-18 in the teams' last 20 meetings.
Indiana was sizzling in its two previous games, victories over Ohio State and Iowa. The Hoosiers averaged 95.5 points, shot 55.8 percent from 3-point range (24 of 43) and shot 59.5 percent overall (69 of 116) in those games.
UW held the Hoosiers to 40.9 percent shooting from 3-point range (9 of 22) and 41.1 percent overall (23 of 56).
UW's balanced scoring was impressive as five players scored at least five points in the opening half as the Badgers built a 33-26 lead.
Four starters finished in double figures, and reserve guard D'Mitrik Trice made it a quintet of double-figure scorers.
Bronson Koenig led the way with 16 points. He hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and in three games against Indiana this season hit 11 of 20 from beyond the arc.
Ethan Happ overcome foul trouble to add 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Trice hit 3 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Zak Showalter added 12 points.
Nigel Hayes scored six of UW's first eight points but sat out the final 15:38 of the first half after picking up his second foul.
He finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
UW hit 10 of 22 3-pointers (45.5 percent) and 27 of 57 shots overall (47.4 percent).
James Blackmon Jr. scored 17 points to lead four Indiana players in double figures.
UW shot the ball well early but the Badgers' lax effort on the defensive glass was costly. Indiana grabbed six offensive rebounds and turned those into 10 second-chance points in the first 6:25 to forge a 13-13 tie.
With Blackmon hitting tough shots, the Hoosiers eventually built a 20-16 lead with 11:12 remaining in the half.
UW owned the remainder of the half and denied the Hoosiers any more second-chance points. Indiana finished the game with 11 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points.
Sparked by Showalter's 3-pointer, off a feed from Happ, UW went on a 12-2 run to take a 28-22 lead with 5:15 left.
Vitto Brown's 3-pointer capped the run and when Koenig hit a 3-pointer and Happ scored inside UW's lead was 33-24.
The Badgers forced consecutive shot-clock violations but Koenig missed jumpers after each turnover.
That allowed Indiana to close to within 33-26 on Juwan Morgan's three-point play with 29.2 seconds left.
UW gradually took control in the second half.
The lead was 38-33 when Trice buried an open 3-pointer with 15:38 left.
Indiana failed to score on the next two possessions and UW got baskets inside from Hayes, Showalter and Happ for a 47-33 lead with 13:53 left.
Indiana used free throws to close to within 51-42 with 8:50 remaining but the Badgers, as they had so often, answered from long distance.
Showalter and Trice hit 3-pointers, both off passes from Koenig, to push the lead to 57-42 with 8:12 left.
Did the Hoosiers have one last surge?
Indiana closed to 61-53 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Devonte Green with 4:29 left and the Hoosiers immediately called a timeout.
Koenig's 3-pointer - with 2:21 left and the shot clock at 1 second - gave UW a 64-53 lead.
The Hoosiers scored four quick points to pull within 64-57 with 1:39 left.
A turnover by Koenig with 1:29 left, UW's seventh of the game, led to a 3-pointer by Blackmon with 1:19 left.
The lead was down to 64-60.
Koenig scored on a drive with 47.4 seconds left, however, and Showalter came up with a steal and was fouled with 40 seconds left.
Showalter made both bonus free throws for a 68-60 cushion.
Johnson missed a contested 3-pointer, Hayes grabbed the rebound and fed Trice, who was fouled with 21.6 seconds left.
Trice made both shots and the lead was 10.
The domination continues.
Comments