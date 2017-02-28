ACC women’s basketball teams invade Conway in hopes of bringing home title

The ACC women’s basketball tournament tips off Wednesday in Conway.
The HTC Center – Coastal Carolina’s homecourt – will host the tournament Wednesday through Sunday.
The first game tips off at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Clemson taking on Virginia Tech. The tournament concludes with Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.
The tournament previously was held in Greensboro, N.C., before the ACC moved the neutral-site tournament – and others – out of North Carolina because of the state’s passing of House Bill 2, which many believe restricts the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Coastal Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 877-424-2687.
The HTC Center accommodates more than 3,600 spectators.
Tournament schedule
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 13 Clemson vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 15 Boston College vs. No. 10 Georgia Tech, 3: 30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 14 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh, 6: 30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Louisville, 11 a.m.
Game 5: No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Virginia, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Miami, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Friday
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 N.C. State, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Florida State, 6 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon (ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2: 30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
