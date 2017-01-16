Grayson Allen, the basketball gods are trying to tell you something

Sometimes in sports a higher power is needed to keep a healthy balance.
The latest form of divine intervention appeared to happen Saturday, when the now-infamous Duke basketball star Grayson Allen received a literal – but perhaps more importantly, figurative – slap in the face.
With Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell picking his pocket, Allen locked arms with his opponent, sending both to the ground. Allen – whose reputation has been called into question after a series of tripping other players in recent years, the latest of which earning him a one-game suspension this season – appeared to flop in hopes of drawing a foul; instead, another Cardinal picked up the loose ball and headed in the other direction.
What happened next is what many are talking about.
As Mitchell ripped his arm out of Allen’s lock and picked himself up off the hardwood, his right hand caught the Duke standout in the face in what appeared to be a slap.
Whether it was intentional or simply the byproduct of Mitchell’s attempt to get free, it served as a telling moment.
Grayson, the basketball gods are trying to tell you something.
Like many other sports – probably most notably baseball – basketball has some unwritten rules, and Allen’s reputation for tripping other players has violated a very important one.
As physical of a game as basketball is, you don’t intentionally try to hurt someone else. It’s hard enough to avoid injury as it is.
And while a trip – much like a slap – may seem to be a mild form of dirty play that is unlikely to cause a serious injury, the fact is you simply don’t know what will happen.
All it takes to put the risk of injury into perspective is to look back at the gruesome one Louisville’s Kevin Ware suffered in 2013 – if you can stomach it. Attempting to close out a shot by – coincidentally, a Duke player – Ware landed, breaking his leg without any contact at all.
In fact, non-contact injuries happen way to often. Therefore, needless – and vengeful – contact only makes the game that more dangerous.
Upon Allen’s latest trip – against an Elon player in December – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended the player “indefinitely.” The vague term ultimately proved to equate to just one game, which is a bit of a joke and seemed more like an attempt to quiet some of the noise.
Did the suspension teach Allen a lesson? We’re unable to go inside his head and find out, but thus far “Tripgate” has not reared its ugly head since.
But as we move further toward March, the games will get increasingly more important and therefore more tense. The question moving forward will be: How will Allen react to adversity?
I can’t knock the guy for his hard-nosed play nor even his flopping, which just shows he’s ready for the NBA. However, there’s a very thin line and he’s crossed it far too often.
He’s still a kid and there’s plenty of time for maturation. Hopefully soon he will get it.
I just hope he remembers one thing: It appears the basketball gods are watching.
On tap
The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team hits the road for one game this week as it takes on Georgia State on Saturday (time TBA). … The CCU women’s basketball team has two road games this week as it faces Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday and Georgia State at noon Saturday. … Coastal Carolina’s indoor track and field teams compete in the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va., on Friday and Saturday. … The CCU women’s tennis team opens the spring portion of its schedule as it hosts Furman at noon Saturday. … The Clemson men’s basketball team has two contests this week as it plays at Louisville at 9 p.m. Thursday and at home against Virginia Tech at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. … The South Carolina men’s basketball team has two games this week as it hosts Florida at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and plays at Kentucky on Saturday (time TBA). … Area high school basketball teams continue to get into the thick of region play this week. … In high school wrestling, the Horry-Georgetown Invitational is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at North Myrtle Beach High. … The NFL’s AFC (6:40 p.m.) and NFC (3:05 p.m.) title games will be played Sunday. … The PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge is set to be played Thursday through Sunday in La Quinta, Calif. … In tennis, the Australian Open, which began play Sunday, continues nightly. … In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, TNT will televise two NBA games on Monday – Cleveland at Golden State (8 p.m.) and Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers (10:30 p.m.).
