Campbell wins overall title in Golfweek Program Challenge

Jacksonville shot a final-round 13-under 275 to to win the men’s portion of the Golfweek Program Challenge at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island.
The Dolphins finished at 32-under 832 to edge Campbell by four strokes.
On the women’s side, Boston College shot a final-round 6-over 290 to win. The Eagles finished at 13-over 865 to edge Campbell by a stroke.
Overall, the Fightin’ Camels took the title as the men’s and women’s teams combined to shoot 14 under.
Jacksonville’s David Wicks (69-66-68–203) was the men’s medalist, and Morehead State’s Anna Magnusson (71-67-72–210) was the women’s individual winner.
