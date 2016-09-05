NFL season: I will root against my team, and I’ll tell you why

I’m not gonna lie. I will root against my team.
Not always. Only when necessary.
Many of you probably will not ever do so, keeping your loyalties no matter if it comes to fantasy sports or pools.
My loyalties can be negotiated when it comes to these increasingly popular activities, kicking off this week in line with the start of the NFL season.
But bear with me; I’ll explain why.
First of all, this policy relates only to the NFL, mostly because that’s the only sport in which I participate in these games of strategy – and chance.
Second of all, it doesn’t change anything (as if a fan rooting from afar actually impacts a team anyway) for my team’s ultimate fate.
See, I’m a native of Dayton, Ohio, and have lived the vast majority of my life here. I have not jumped on the Carolina Panthers bandwagon and therefore still root for the team geographically closest to my hometown, the Cincinnati Bengals.
And while it wasn’t so long ago that they were extremely hard to root for during decades of futility, it’s now easier to root for – and – against the Bengals.
It’s easy to root for them because, let’s face it, at least they are somewhat relevant these days. It’s easy to root against them – in the interest of my fantasy team or pool – because the Bengals always lose in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, regardless of their regular-season success.
It’s been five straight years. Six isn’t necessarily any kind of lucky number, so this year is out. Maybe I’ll be inclined to change my policy in “Year Lucky No. 7.”
Last year proved it wasn’t just an Andy Dalton jinx. The Bengals have made the playoffs in all five of his NFL seasons, and for a short moment in January I believed it would be proven that the skid was somehow related to the “Red Rifle.” With Dalton hurt, A.J. McCarron got the start in last year’s Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped rally the Bengals from a 15-0 fourth-quarter deficit to a 16-15 late in the game.
Then it happened.
As much as that playoff game will be remembered for bonehead plays by the Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones and for the antics of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter, “The Fumble” was the ultimate punch to the gut.
Standing with friends inside Broadway Louie’s at Broadway at the Beach to watch the game, I looked on triumphantly as the Bengals were seemingly running the clock out in a game where they would finally get out of the first round of the playoffs. As I finally allowed myself to relax, feeling my nerves calm with the game seemingly in the bag, I turned to talk to someone, diverting my concentration from the game for a moment.
Suddenly, the bar was loud with reaction, a mix of cheering, groans and pure shock. Jeremy Hill had fumbled the ball and, while I had missed it, the instant replay confirmed what had seemed unfathomable.
And with a gimpy Ben Roethlisberger attempting to rally the Steelers into field goal range, the Bengals proved even more charitable. A couple of unnecessary penalties by Burfict and Jones ushered Pittsburgh down the field for a chip-shot field goal to win the game 18-16.
Afterward, while watching postgame reaction on SportsCenter, I noticed that all the talk was about what had transpired on that final drive with Burfict, Jones and Porter. Meanwhile, I found myself watching highlights still pleading for Hill to “just get on the ground, just get on the ground.” But the deed had been done, and while hindsight is 20/20, I have to believe holding on to the ball and getting down was stressed by Cincinnati players and coaches alike prior to that drive.
But things happen.
It just wasn’t meant to be. And it may never be destined.
Most fantasy leagues and pools don’t continue into the playoffs and, if they did, I would find it wrong to root against my team at that point.
As for the regular season, I don’t see a big difference between 11-5 and 10-6 when it all ends the same. I might as well win my week, right?
On tap
Fresh off a convincing win over Lamar, the Coastal Carolina football team will host Florida A&M in its home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday. … The scorching Myrtle Beach Pelicans look to stay hot when they open up the Carolina League playoffs against the Salem Red Sox. The Pelicans will host the first game of the Division Series at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday before heading on the road for Games 2 and 3, if necessary. … It will be a busy week of high school football at area schools. Carvers Bay, Loris, Aynor, Georgetown, St. James and Myrtle Beach are all playing at home, with games starting at 7:30 p.m. … The U.S. Open tennis tournament will crown champions this week as the women’s final is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) and the men’s championship is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday (ESPN). … The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup race will continue to take shape as the Deutsche Bank Championship will conclude in rare scheduled Monday finish, with the tour quickly turning the page for the BMW Championship, which begins Thursday. … Other Coastal Carolina events will take place this week, with men’s soccer hosting its home opener (vs. UAB, 1 p.m. Monday) and South Carolina (7 p.m. Friday) this week. The cross country squads will stage the CCU Invitational at 6 p.m. Friday at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University.
