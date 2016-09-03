Sports

Nevada defeats Cal Poly 30-27 with quick TD in overtime

James Butler raced untouched over right tackle from five yards out in overtime, lifting Nevada to a 30-27 win over a feisty Cal Poly in the season opener Friday night.

RENO, Nev.

Butler, who finished with 123 yards on 21 carries, opened the game with a burst up the middle for 50 yards, staking Nevada to a 7-0 lead less than three minutes in. The Wolf Pack led 21-7 after a quarter and 24-10 by halftime.

Cal Poly's Dano Graves rushed for two TDs in the fourth quarter, including a plunge from the 1 that forced OT with 1:20 remaining.

Completing just five passes, Graves rushed for a career-high 140 yards, combining with Joe Protheroe for 259 on the ground.

Casey Sublette's 37-yard field goal gave Cal Poly a 27-24 lead to start the OT.

Nevada's Tyler Stewart completed 17 of 23 passes for 189 yards, including a 12-yard strike to Jerico Richardson to start the winning drive.

