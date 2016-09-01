Artis-Payne, Gano lead Panthers over Steelers 18-6

Running back Cameron Artis-Payne made a case for more playing time, rushing for 77 yards on 18 carries, and Graham Gano kicked six field goals as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-6 on Thursday night in the final preseason game for both teams.
Both teams rested their starters.
Artis-Payne, a second-year player from Auburn who is third on the depth chart behind Jonathan Stewart and Fozzy Whittaker, showed a strong burst and toughness. He also caught two passes for 18 yards, making a nifty cutback on one play to elude a defender and pick up a first down.
"The offense played good as a whole," Artis-Payne said. "We need to capitalize on getting good field position" and score touchdowns.
Joe Webb started and played the entire game for the Panthers at quarterback.
Landry Jones was ineffective for the Steelers, completing 4 of 5 passes for 29 yards but managing just one first down in four possessions. He was relieved by Bryn Renner, who didn't lead a scoring drive until the fourth quarter.
"To see the same energy (from the backups), the same intensity and same plays being made (as the starters) it lets you know that the guys understand the standards that have been set in Carolina," Panthers cornerback Bene Benwikere said.
Said Carolina linebacker David Mayo: "Guys were just flying around."
ROOKIE WATCH
Steelers: Cornerback Artie Burns, the No. 25 pick in the draft, made his preseason debut after missing the last three games with a nagging quadriceps injury. He broke up a third-down pass intended for Marcus Lucas in the end zone to save a touchdown. He was a little upset at himself he didn't come up with an interception.
Panthers: Rookie cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley, who was are expected to start, got the night off.
POSITION BATTLES
Steelers: Running back Daryl Richardson got the best of Fitzgerald Toussaint, rushing nine times for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Panthers: Kevin Norwood, battling for the No. 5 receiver spot, might have had his hopes of making the 53-man roster dashed when he was carted to the locker room with a hip injury. Brenton Bersin, on the other hand, had six catches for 89 yards.
INJURY UPDATE
Steelers: Linebackers Travis Feeney (possible concussion), Anthony Chickillo (right foot) and defensive end Ricardo Mathews (neck) left early.
Panthers: Rookie offensive tackle Jordan Rigsbee left with a sprained right knee.
ROETHLISBERGER, NEWTON SIT
Ben Roethlisberger didn't play, meaning he will head into the regular season having played only two possessions — although both of those resulted in touchdowns. League MVP Cam Newton didn't play, either, finishing the preseason by leading 15 drives that resulted in just 13 points.
GETTING HIS KICKS
Gano had no problems adjusting to new holder Andy Lee, acquired in a trade earlier this week. Gano was 6 of 7 on field goal attempts, with his only miss coming from 46 yards.
GAME DELAYED
The start of the game was delayed about 30 minutes because of heavy rains and lightning in the area.
Comments