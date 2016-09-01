Carolina Forest and St. James faced off Thrusday night

St. James' Trey Myers and Carolina Forest's Ismael Garcia go for a pass in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
Carolina Forest's Dyverse Simmons rushes in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Clouds gather over the stadium at St. James High School during the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The game was moved up a day to avoid the expected storm on Friday.
Carolina Forest's Ismael Garcia rushes in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Ismael Garcia (right) and Matt Beale celebrate a touchdown in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Jay-Milon Pressley tries to evade Carolina Forest's R.J. Richardson in the game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Anthony McAfee takes the ball in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Anthony McAfee rushes in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Anthony McAfee stumbles in for a score in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Dyverse Simmons rushes in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Jay-Milon Pressley plows through the line in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
The first down is a few links short as St. James hosts Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's R.J. Richardson breaks up a pass meant for St. James' Gage Flohr in the game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Dyverse Simmons leaps over the line in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's Dyverse Simmons runs into a pile in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Carolina Forest's fans cheer in the game at St. James on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Sage Pascoe rushes in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Sage Pascoe is wrapped up in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Jay-Milon Pressley looks for an opening in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Berkeley Young passes in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' Sage Pascoe rushes in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' fans cheer in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' cheerleaders in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James gathers for a timeout as the official stretches in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
St. James' cheerleaders get some air in the game with Carolina Forest on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
