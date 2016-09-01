Charleston Southern suspends football coach for game

Charleston Southern suspended football Jamey Chadwell one game for violating NCAA social media rules.
Chadwell will sit out the home game against Albany State on Oct. 8, with the school saying Thursday that defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will fill Chadwell's spot.
An assistant coach who was not named by the school also was suspended for a game and will miss Charleston Southern's contest at Florida State on Sept. 10.
The school said Thursday the violation involved impermissible contact on social media with prospective athletes. Athletic director Hank Small said the violation came to light after an internal review and, on the advice of the NCAA, "we believe the corresponding action is appropriate.
Charleston Southern is defending Big South Conference champion. It lost last Saturday to five-time national champion North Dakota State 24-17.
