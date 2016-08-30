CCU lineman Ekwonike evolving on, off field

Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Sam Ekwonike has been named a preseason STATS FCS All-American. His future will either be in football or nursing and the medical field.
ablondin@thesunnews.com

Sports

Sights, sounds and reactions from Loris football's win over St. James

Loris football coach Jamie Snider led his team to a hard-fought victory over St. James on Friday night in Week 0 to improve to 5-1 all time against the Sharks in his tenure with the Lions. Loris also overcame some woes as at least five Lions players missed a significant portion of the game due to cramps, dehydration and minor injuries. Hear from Snider and senior quarterback Clay Faircloth and check out some scenes from the game.

High School Sports

Kickoff Classic at Doug Shaw

High School Football season kicks off with the CNB Kickoff Classic at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach on Friday, Aug.12, 2016. Ten teams from around the region showcase their skills and test their opponents in the annual pre-season jamboree.

Sports Videos