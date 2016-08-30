CCU lineman Ekwonike evolving on, off field

Loris football coach Jamie Snider led his team to a hard-fought victory over St. James on Friday night in Week 0 to improve to 5-1 all time against the Sharks in his tenure with the Lions. Loris also overcame some woes as at least five Lions players missed a significant portion of the game due to cramps, dehydration and minor injuries. Hear from Snider and senior quarterback Clay Faircloth and check out some scenes from the game.
