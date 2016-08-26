Orioles CF Adam Jones leaves with strained hamstring

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones has left the game at Yankee Stadium because of a strained left hamstring.
Jones exited in the second inning Friday night as Baltimore played New York. It was not known how long he might be out.
The five-time All-Star left Thursday night's game in Washington in the ninth inning with hamstring cramps, but felt good enough to start the series opener against the Yankees.
The 31-year-old Jones hustled down the line on a groundout in the first inning, and appeared to show some discomfort after running past the bag. He played the field in the bottom of the first.
Jones is batting .275 with 24 home runs and 74 RBIs.
Comments