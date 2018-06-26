Why do we need to see these people naked? ESPN The Body Issue is a lewd distraction

As sports fans, we celebrate athletes' unique abilities all year long.
Once annually, though, we're expected to revere them for their extraordinary physique as their near-naked bodies jump out on us in the ESPN The Magazine Body Issue. Not only that, simply scrolling through sports news websites, like ESPN, of course, Sports Illustrated and others, gives you a glimpse of athletes parading around in their birthday suits.
I don't know about you, but I don't really need to see what Karl Anthony Towns looks like with his legs spread while leaping in the air naked holding a basketball in front of his private parts. And no, I'm not being sexist here. I also don't feel the need to see Breanna Stewart, Megan Rapinoe or Sue Bird posing naked.
And those are just some of the athletes who will be featured when the magazine comes out Friday.
Other than a sad attempt at selling magazines, I don't see the purpose.
Wait, perhaps we are going to have the "empowerment" argument here? Yes, one could argue that celebrating the body of men and women in such a manner is empowering, and I'm pretty sure that's what ESPN is getting at here.
Umm, OK. So at a time when Miss America has decided to end its swimsuit competition in an effort of empowerment and to promote gender equality, it's also empowering to show others with even less clothes on?
I'm really confused as to what is empowerment these days. Showing skin or not showing skin?
Either way, I think it's useless and cheap. It's also offensive to some of us.
Why aren't we celebrating John Daly for his beer gut? How about Phil Mickelson and his dad bod? After all, dad bods are what women want nowadays, according to Planet Fitness.
In a way, these types of athletes are even more impressive. Think of NFL offensive and defensive linemen who, often at around 300 pounds, can run faster than most people would ever think. Some guys are even bigger (think Vince Wilfork or Gilbert Brown, remember him?) and have performed extraordinarily well.
Conversely, I'm not that surprised when someone of Saquon Barkley's physique is an elite athlete. Therefore, disrobing folks like him, or like in previous issues others such as Serena Williams, doesn't really add anything. They are ripped. Tell me something I don't know.
The only one benefiting from this is ESPN through magazine sales.
That being said, it's not as if ESPN is the only culprit here. Everyone knows sex sells.
But when I went to ESPN.com the last couple days, I was more interested in the latest free agency rumors on Paul George and LeBron James. And each day, I had a new near-naked body in front of my face.
It's not a good look.
