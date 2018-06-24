Tatar's national dessert chak-chak is a hit in Kazan

In this picture taken on Thursday, June 21, 2018, a traditional chak-chak is displayed during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Chak-Chak museum in Kazan, Russia. There is arguably more chak-chak on offer in Kazan’s shops, cafes and restaurants than football fans attending soccer World Cup matches in the Tatarstan capital. The Tatar dessert that is traditionally eaten at weddings has become a symbol of the autonomous region known as the “Land of 1,001 Delights.” Frank Augstein AP Photo