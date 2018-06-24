Flames come away as biggest winner at NHL draft

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo Carolina Hurricanes center Elias Lindholm celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. The Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Dougie Hamilton as part of a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames at the NHL draft. Carolina got Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox from Calgary for Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin. Paul Sancya, file AP Photo