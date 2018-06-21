Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was selected 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was selected 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Kevin Hagen AP Photo
Bucks take sharpshooting 'Nova guard Donte DiVincenzo

By GENARO C. ARMAS AP Sports Writer

June 21, 2018 09:34 PM

MILWAUKEE

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected guard Donte DiVincenzo out of Villanova with the 17th overall pick of the NBA draft, filling a critical need for a perimeter shooter.

A breakout performance in the NCAA championship game against Michigan helped scouts take notice of the 6-foot-5 sophomore when he had 31 points off the bench and hit five 3-pointers. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range last season.

Registering a combine-best 42-inch vertical leap, DiVincenzo's athleticism also fits on a roster led by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-11 forward with a 7-3 wingspan. Better shooting from teammates could give Antetokounmpo even more room to maneuver in the lane for a highlight-reel bucket.

The Bucks hired Mike Budenholzer last month to take over as head coach. One of the league's up-and-coming franchises hopes to take another step forward after first-round playoff exits in three of the past four seasons.

