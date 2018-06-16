Courtney Force tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Courtney Force drives in Funny Car qualifying at at the Fitzgerald USA NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals drag races at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn., Friday, June 15, 2018. Force jumped atop the category lead with a pass of 3.993 seconds at 325.92 mph recorded during her second qualifying run of the day. NHR via AP Marc Gewertz