FILE - The March 27, 2017 file photo shows Sweden's national soccer team before an international friendly soccer match between Romania and Sweden on the Ion Oblemenco stadium in Craiova, Romania. Vadim Ghirda, file AP Photo

Sweden, S. Korea need to seize chance with Germany waiting

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer

June 16, 2018 03:44 AM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia

Sweden is without Zlatan Ibrahimovich and, for the first time since 2006, it's at the World Cup.

That's the strange thing about Sweden. It may be better off without one of its best ever players.

Sweden put a positive spin on the striker's absence by finishing ahead of Netherlands and then beating Italy in a playoff to qualify for Russia.

Sweden starts its first World Cup in 12 years on Monday against South Korea , a team that has failed to maintain its status in world soccer.

South Korea reached the semifinals at home in 2002 and the last 16 in 2010, but the 2014 World Cup in Brazil brought no wins and a humiliating return home.

The opening game is crucial for both teams with defending champion Germany and Mexico waiting in Group F.

