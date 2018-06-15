No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia

In this May 16, 2018 photo American soccer referees Mark Geiger, left, and Jair Marrufo are interviewed in New York. While the United States is missing from soccer's showcase for the first time since 1986, it is the only nation with two referees working the tournament. Geiger will become the second American to referee at two World Cups. The 43-year-old from Beachwood, New Jersey, worked Chile-Spain and Colombia-Greece during the group stage in Brazil four years ago, then became the first American to work a knockout stage match. Marrufo will be working his first World Cup after getting cut in 2010. Mark Lennihan AP Photo