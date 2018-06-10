Cabrera hurt, Cespedes' rehab cut short after setback

FILE - In this Sunday, April 1, 2018 file photo, New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes (52) holds his broken bat as he looks at a video replay of his flyout to deep left field during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in New York. Yoenis Cespedes' rehab assignment has been cut short after a setback, and the plummeting New York Mets aren't sure when they might get their slugging left fielder back from a nagging hip injury, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Kathy Willens AP Photo