Witten retirement leaves Cowboys with unproven replacements

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Geoff Swaim warms up before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Arlington, Texas. Swaim is the only tight end on the Cowboys roster with a catch in a regular-season game, and he has nine in his career. The retirement of 15-year mainstay Jason Witten came suddenly, and left behind a young crew of potential replacements. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo