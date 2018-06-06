Stewart hired as US GM, likely delaying coach search

File-This Nov. 1, 2003, file photo shows DC United midfielder Earnie Stewart jumping over a slide tackle by Chicago Fire forward Ante Razov in the first half of an MLS soocer match in Washington. The three-time World Cup veteran Stewart has been hired as general manager of the U.S. men's national soccer team, a new position created after the Americans failed to qualify for this year's tournament. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday the 49-year-old will start work Aug. 1. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo