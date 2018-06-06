Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love talks to Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell following practice Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. LeBron James and the Cavaliers have spent this strange season in one predicament after the next. And while they've successfully overcome all types of adversity, a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors represents their biggest challenge yet.
Durant has 43, Warriors take 3-0 NBA Finals lead over Cavs

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

June 06, 2018 11:43 PM

CLEVELAND

Kevin Durant scored 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer for emphasis in the final minute, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night to move within a victory of a sweep and their third title in four years.

Durant stood motionless after dropping his 33-footer, which gave the Warriors a 106-100 lead and effectively ended the fourth straight finals matchup between the rivals.

Golden State will have four chances to wrap up its championship starting with Game 4 on Friday night.

LeBron James scored 33 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavs, who have fallen into a hole in which no team has ever emerged. In NBA playoff history, teams down 3-0 are 0-131.

The Warriors won despite a 3-of-16 shooting performance from Stephen Curry.

