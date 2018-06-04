WORLD CUP: Zinedine Zidane ends his career with a headbutt

FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2006, file photo, France's Zinedine Zidane, left, looks on as Italy's Marco Materazzi lies injured, and Italy's Fabio Cannavaro reacts, during extra time in the World Cup final soccer match between Italy and France, at the Olympic Stadium, in Berlin. Zidane, television replays had shown, had head-butted Materazzi, and he was sent off. Italy won the ensuing penalty shootout. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. Jasper Juinen, File AP Photo