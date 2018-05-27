Froome wins Giro for 3rd straight Grand Tour victory

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the pink jersey of the overall leader is framed by the Colosseum as he approaches the finish line to complete the last stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chris Froome effectively sealed victory in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday by holding his only remaining challenger in check up the final climb of the three-week race. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo