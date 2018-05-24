Arkansas' Dominic Fletcher (24) celebrates with Luke Bonfield (17) and Heston Kjerstad (18) after he hit a three-run home run during the first inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against South Carolina, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Hoover, Ala.
Arkansas' Dominic Fletcher (24) celebrates with Luke Bonfield (17) and Heston Kjerstad (18) after he hit a three-run home run during the first inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against South Carolina, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. Butch Dill AP Photo

South Carolina powers past Arkansas 13-8 in SEC tournament

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 02:57 AM

HOOVER, Ala.

Dominic Fletcher hit a three-run homer and Casey Martin homered twice to lead Arkansas over South Carolina 13-8 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Razorbacks (38-17) play Florida next. The Gamecocks (33-23) face an elimination game against LSU.

Fletcher and Martin helped power Arkansas to a 10-1 lead.

South Carolina scored five runs in the sixth on a bases loaded walk and LT Tolbert's grand slam after the Razorbacks opted to leave starter Kacey Murphy (7-4) in the game.

Fletcher went 2 for 3 with five RBIs for Arkansas. Martin drove in three runs.

Tolbert was 4 for 5 and drove in five runs to lead South Carolina.

The Gamecocks scored twice in the ninth before reliever Barrett Loseke got Chris Cullen to ground into a double play.

