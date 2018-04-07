Spring breaker wows onlookers with difficult skateboard stunt on Ocean Boulevard

Giavante N. Alexander-Bolar called his recent trip to Myrtle Beach for spring break the best time of his life.
The 19-year-old from Virginia also left a lasting impression on others.
Hanging out on Ocean Boulevard on March 31, Alexander-Bolar decided to put his skateboarding skills on display. The stunt, captured on video by his brother, was anything but easy.
Already attempting a very difficult kickflip one-foot catch, Alexander-Bolar completed it while hurdling a bicycle.
"Most can't even kickflip," said Alexander-Bolar, who's been skateboarding since he was 5 years old. "Mind I did it with one foot."
Alexander-Bolar, who was vacationing in Surfside Beach in late March, posted his video on Twitter, where it's up to 347 views.
Alexander-Bolar said he used little "fishing skateboards" from Walmart while a beginner skateboarder at age 5.
"No lie," he said.
Later, Alexander-Bolar "always skated in the middle of the street like any other kid," he said.
Now, thanks to one impressive feat in Myrtle Beach, his skills are out there for the world to see.
