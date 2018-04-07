More Videos

Spring breaker thrills with difficult skateboard stunt in Myrtle Beach 13

Spring breaker thrills with difficult skateboard stunt in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Viral video catches Carolina Forest teammates in act of kindness 54

Viral video catches Carolina Forest teammates in act of kindness

Morgan Deneen discusses his unlikely rise on the CCU golf team 153

Morgan Deneen discusses his unlikely rise on the CCU golf team

Jaylen Shaw discusses his CCU career winding down 148

Jaylen Shaw discusses his CCU career winding down

Zion Williamson is unstoppable, with an interview 105

Zion Williamson is unstoppable, with an interview

Dustin Johnson talks new golf performance center, junior tournament 113

Dustin Johnson talks new golf performance center, junior tournament

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health 104

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 119

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball 218

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

On spring break from Virginia, Giavante N. Alexander-Bolar pulled off a skateboarding stunt few can complete on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
On spring break from Virginia, Giavante N. Alexander-Bolar pulled off a skateboarding stunt few can complete on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Sports

Spring breaker wows onlookers with difficult skateboard stunt on Ocean Boulevard

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

April 07, 2018 05:17 PM

Giavante N. Alexander-Bolar called his recent trip to Myrtle Beach for spring break the best time of his life.

The 19-year-old from Virginia also left a lasting impression on others.

Hanging out on Ocean Boulevard on March 31, Alexander-Bolar decided to put his skateboarding skills on display. The stunt, captured on video by his brother, was anything but easy.

Already attempting a very difficult kickflip one-foot catch, Alexander-Bolar completed it while hurdling a bicycle.

"Most can't even kickflip," said Alexander-Bolar, who's been skateboarding since he was 5 years old. "Mind I did it with one foot."

Alexander-Bolar, who was vacationing in Surfside Beach in late March, posted his video on Twitter, where it's up to 347 views.

Alexander-Bolar said he used little "fishing skateboards" from Walmart while a beginner skateboarder at age 5.

"No lie," he said.

Later, Alexander-Bolar "always skated in the middle of the street like any other kid," he said.

Now, thanks to one impressive feat in Myrtle Beach, his skills are out there for the world to see.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spring breaker thrills with difficult skateboard stunt in Myrtle Beach 13

Spring breaker thrills with difficult skateboard stunt in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Viral video catches Carolina Forest teammates in act of kindness 54

Viral video catches Carolina Forest teammates in act of kindness

Morgan Deneen discusses his unlikely rise on the CCU golf team 153

Morgan Deneen discusses his unlikely rise on the CCU golf team

Jaylen Shaw discusses his CCU career winding down 148

Jaylen Shaw discusses his CCU career winding down

Zion Williamson is unstoppable, with an interview 105

Zion Williamson is unstoppable, with an interview

Dustin Johnson talks new golf performance center, junior tournament 113

Dustin Johnson talks new golf performance center, junior tournament

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health 104

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 119

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball 218

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

Spring breaker thrills with difficult skateboard stunt in Myrtle Beach

View More Video