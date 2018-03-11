Sports

Federer opens BNP Paribas Open with 2-day match win

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 09:03 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.

Roger Federer completed a rain-delayed debut match at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

On Saturday, Federer led 6-3, 2-2 when the match was delayed by a heavy drizzle 56 minutes after it began. Federer saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker and advanced to face Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

Taro Daniel, a 190th-ranked qualifier, upset five-time Indian Wells champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1.

Djokovic was makings his first appearance since being stunned by Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open. Djokovic sprinted out to a 5-2 lead against the 25-yard-old from Japan, but his mistakes began to add up and he finished with 58 unforced errors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was the earliest loss for Djokovic at Indian Wells since a first-round exit in 2006.

Gael Monfils upset No. 15 seed and 2012 runner-up John Isner 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-5.

On the women's side, American Amanda Anisimova took down two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in a match lasting just over an hour to become the first 16-year-old to move into the fourth round at Indian Wells since Viktoriya Kutuzova in 2005.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Morgan Deneen discusses his unlikely rise on the CCU golf team

View More Video