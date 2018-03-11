Villanova celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Providence in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. Villanova won 76-66 in overtime.
Sports

Villanova earns top seed in NCAA Tournament East Region

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer

March 11, 2018 09:01 PM

VILLANOVA, Pa.

Villanova is tops again in the East.

The Big East Tournament champions earned another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats (30-4) will play the winner of the LIU Brooklyn-Radford on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The 2016 national champs are used to high seeds. Villanova was the overall No. 1 seed last season but lost in the second round to Wisconsin. The Wildcats have only advanced out of the opening weekend twice in the last nine years — when they reached the Final Four in 2009 and in 2016.

Purdue is the No. 2 seed and plays 15th-seeded Cal State Fullerton. Texas Tech, Wichita State, West Virginia and Florida are among the teams that could also come out of the East should Villanova stumble.

