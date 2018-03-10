Sports

Finlay, Minnesota United hold off Orlando City 2-1

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 09:44 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Ethan Finlay scored a pair of goals on Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat Orlando City 2-1.

Finlay made it 2-1 for Minnesota (1-1-0) in the 79th minute on a tap-in set up by Mason Toye's flick on to Miguel Ibarra's cross.

Kevin Molino's pass got Finlay wide open behind the defense for a chip shot that beat goalkeeper Joe Bendik for the opening goal in the 12th minute.

Yoshimar Yotun tied it for Orlando (0-1-1) in the 42nd minute with a penalty kick. Finlay's tackle on Richie Laryea was originally ruled a foul that occurred outside the box but was changed to a penalty after video review.

