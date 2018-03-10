Sports

Kawasaki Frontale beats winless Gamba Osaka in J-League

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 03:17 AM

TOKYO

Brazilian defender Eduardo Neto scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as defending champion Kawasaki Frontale beat winless Gamba Osaka 2-0 in the J-League.

Neto fired a right-foot shot from 11 meters to give the hosts a 1-0 lead after eight minutes. Akihiro Ienaga doubled the advantage nine minutes after the break as Kawasaki improved to 2-1.

Viktor Ibaro and Cho Dong-geon scored as Sagan Tosu beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-1.

Naoki Ishihara scored with five minute left in regulation to give Vegalta Sendai a share of the points in a 1-1 draw with Vissel Kobe. Zlatan Ljubijankic's 76th-minute strike lifted Urawa Reds to a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted V-Varen Nagasaki.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elsewhere, Takuya Wada scored early in the first half as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Kashima Antlers 1-0, while Kashiwa Reysol and Cerezo Osaka finished 1-1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Morgan Deneen discusses his unlikely rise on the CCU golf team

View More Video