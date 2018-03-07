Curling craze: Olympic gold prompts the curious to try sport

In this March 4, 2018 photo, Aksarban Curling Club president Steve Taylor demonstrates how to push off the hack to deliver a stone in front of an all-ages group during a learn-to-curl session at the Aksarben Curling Club in Omaha, Neb. Curling clubs across the United States have seen a major uptick in interest in the sport in the wake of the U.S. men winning the gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Aksarben Curling Club in Omaha reports that 1,000 people will participate in its learn-to-curl events this winter and spring. That is more than twice as many as in a normal year. Nati Harnik AP Photo