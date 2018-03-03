Korda takes third-round lead at LPGA Singapore, Kang 1 back

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2017 file photo, Danielle Kang of the United States, walks to the practice green before her foursome match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Danielle Kang recovered from a bizarre mishap that left her nursing a broken tooth to charge up the leaderboard on the opening day of the LPGA Singapore tournament on Thursday, March 1, 2018. The reigning Women’s PGA Championship title holder, Kang said she fell asleep while exercising ahead of her opening round, and woke up feeling pain in her mouth. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo