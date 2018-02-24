College basketball takes second big hit with new allegations

FILE - In this March 12, 2016, file photo, LSU's Tim Quarterman watches the final moments of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. A balance sheet said Tim Quarterman, now playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League, received at least $16,000 while a junior at LSU. John Bazemore, File AP Photo