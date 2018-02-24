Who's likely to field strong figure skating team in Beijing?

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform during the ice dance, free dance figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Canada won the most medals in figure skating with four at the 2018 Winter Games. They did it with a veteran team led by Virtue and Moir, whose two golds gave them a record five Olympic medals. However, with the pair headed for retirement for the second time, Canada will need to find a new wave of skaters to keep them on top as they look ahead to the 2022 Games. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo