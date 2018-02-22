Former teacher, UGA player gets prison for student sex abuse

A former teacher and University of Georgia football player who admitted to a sexual relationship with a student will serve five years in prison.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 33-year-old Michael Henderson pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority on Wednesday and received a 20-year sentence, 15 years of which he'll spend on probation.
Henderson told police he had a two-year relationship with a student at Parkview High School, beginning when she was 16 and in his geometry class.
His indictment said the student performed a sex act on Henderson at school multiple times and he asked her to send him explicit photos.
The victim's parents said in written impact statements that she was bullied and threatened after Henderson's May arrest.
