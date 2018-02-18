More Videos

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health 1:45

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health

Pause
CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen 1:59

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball 3:39

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC 1:19

R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic 1:19

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights 1:39

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights

Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Injured South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel stretches out Shi Smith during Outback Bowl practice. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Sports

USC’s Deebo Samuel makes it clear: He’s back

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 18, 2018 07:47 PM

Will Muschamp already announced it on National Signing Day, but South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel wanted to make it clear.

He’s back and ready to go for spring.

Samuel tweeted out a video welcoming himself back to the field. In the video he’s going through drills around cones, chopping his feet with quick steps.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s on the leg where he broke a bone that cost him most of the season, and on the foot that flared up and ended any chance of a comeback.

Through nearly three games last season, Samuel looked the part of a Heisman contender, catching 15 passes for 250 yards and three scores, running for another and returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns, which both helped swing USC’s first two games.

But the injury against Kentucky and subsequent setback brought a player who seemed like a surefire departure for the draft back to Columbia for a fifth year.

Spring practice starts Feb. 28.

More Videos

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health 1:45

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health

Pause
CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen 1:59

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball 3:39

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC 1:19

R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic 1:19

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights 1:39

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights

South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon discusses his returning receiving group for the 2018 season. Dwayne McLemoredmclemore@thestate.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health 1:45

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health

Pause
CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen 1:59

Frank Martin discusses signing five-star recruit Brian Bowen

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball 3:39

Listen to James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU 1:50

UT-Arlington coach Scott Cross on loss to CCU

R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC 1:19

R.J. Barrett highlights & conversation at the BBC

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic 1:19

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights 1:39

Beach Ball Classic: Day 1 highlights

CCU head coach Joe Moglia discusses South Carolina recruiting, health

View More Video