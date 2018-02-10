Sports

Cleveland State holds off UIC late to post 86-78 upset win

The Associated Press

February 10, 2018 10:54 PM

CHICAGO

Tyree Appleby and Stefan Kenic converted 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes and Chicago State held on to upset Illinois-Chicago, 86-78 in a Horizon League game Saturday night.

The loss pushed the Flames two games back of conference-leader Northern Kentucky. Wright State fell out of a first-place tie and is in second place, a game ahead of UIC.

Kenny Carpenter hit a 3 with :05 left in the first half to send the Vikings into intermission with a 48-38 lead and they never trailed in the second half.

Appleby scored 25 points and passed for nine assists to lead Cleveland State (7-20, 4-10). Jamarcus Hairston added 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Vikings hit 12 of 22 from 3-point range and had 20 assists on 29 made baskets.

Marcus Ottey scored 14 points and Dikembe Dixson and Dominique Matthews each scored 13 points to lead UIC (15-12, 10-4).

