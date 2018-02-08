UNLV's Jovan Mooring shoots a 3-pointer as Nevada's Hallice Cooke defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.
Sports

Mooring scores career-high 31, UNLV tops No. 23 Nevada 86-78

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 02:03 AM

RENO, Nev.

Jovan Mooring scored a career-high 31 points with six 3-pointers, Shakur Juiston had 19 points and 12 rebounds and UNLV beat No. 23 Nevada 86-78 on Wednesday night in a Governor's Series matchup to snap the Wolf Pack's 16-game home winning streak.

Jordan Johnson added 11 points for UNLV (17-7, 6-5 Mountain West), which outrebounded Nevada 45-32.

Nevada, which entered the Top 25 this week, was without its leading scorer Caleb Martin, at 19.8 points per game, due to a foot injury.

Jordan Caroline had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Nevada (20-5, 9-2). Lindsey Drew added 17 points and Cody Martin and Kendall Stephens each scored 16.

Stephens capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to tie it at 78 with 2:08 to go, but Nevada missed its final five shots. Brandon McCoy and Mooring combined to score the final eight points with six straight free throws.

UP NEXT

UNLV hosts Wyoming on Saturday.

Nevada takes on San Diego State at home on Saturday.

