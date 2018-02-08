Column: McIlroy's outlook on golf matches weather at Pebble

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy tees off on the 13th hole during the second round, which was delayed due to fog the day before, of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. McIlroy makes his U.S. debut for the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo