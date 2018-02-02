Brunson leads No. 1 Villanova to rout of Creighton

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Jalen Brunson had 19 to lead No. 1 Villanova to its eighth straight win, 98-78 over Creighton on Thursday night.
The Wildcats (21-1, 8-1 Big East) tied a program record with 19 3-pointers and provided a nice diversion for a city consumed with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Super Bowl.
Yes, the best team in college basketball plays across the street from the NFC champs. It just takes a lot to notice around town this week.
Creighton (17-6, 7-4) became the latest team to learn the hard way just talented the Wildcats are and how they can win in almost any possible.
Never miss a local story.
Omari Spellman hit four 3s and scored 14 points, Brunson made 4 of 5 3s and Bridges, Eric Paschall and Donte DiVincenzo each made three.
Marcus Foster led the Bluejays with 20 points.
TEMPLE 81, No. 16 WICHITA STATE 79, OT
Obi Enechionyia hit two free throws with 18.1 seconds left in overtime, and Temple beat Wichita State.
Quinton Rose scored 19 points for the Owls (12-10, 4-6 American Athletic Conference), and Josh Brown had 15. Shizz Alston Jr. shook off a poor shooting performance to score 12 points, including the tying bucket at the end of regulation.
Enechioinyia was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound. Markis McDuffie then missed a 3 at the other end, and the rebound caromed into the backcourt as time expired and Temple fans stormed the floor.
The Owls earned another big win alongside upsets of Clemson and Auburn early in the season.
Shaquille Morris had 24 points and nine rebounds and Austin Reaves added 20 points for the Shockers (17-5, 7-3), who have dropped three of five.
No. 13 SAINT MARY'S 79, SAN FRANCISCO 43
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jock Landale bounced back from his lowest scoring game of the season and had 18 of his 26 points in the second half as Saint Mary's beat San Francisco.
Tanner Krebs scored 12 points on four 3-pointers — all in the first half — while Emmett Naar had eight assists to pull within 18 of the school's career record while helping the Gaels (22-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) to their 17th consecutive win. Evan Fitzner added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Landale had just six points and took only four shots in Saint Mary's win over Portland last week and scored eight in the first half against San Francisco before breaking out in the second half.
Jordan Ratinho had eight points to lead San Francisco (12-12, 4-7).
No. 14 GONZAGA 69, SAN DIEGO 59
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Johnathan Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Gonzaga edged stubborn San Diego.
Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. each scored 13 for Gonzaga (20-4, 10-1 West Coast), which has won 18 of the past 19 games against the Toreros.
Olin Carter III scored 21 points for San Diego (15-8, 6-5), a surprise team in the league this year.
WASHINGTON 68, No. 25 ARIZONA STATE 64
SEATTLE (AP) — Noah Dickerson scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, David Crisp had three key baskets in the final five minutes, and Washington knocked off Arizona State.
If there was question about Washington's validity in the Pac-12 race, some of those were answered by a gutty performance from the Huskies. Dickerson dominated on the interior in the first half as Washington built a 10-point lead at the break, only to hold on in the closing minutes after Arizona State rallied.
Dickerson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, while Crisp finished with 12 points. The duo combined for 12 of Washington's final 16 points. Jaylen Nowell added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Dominic Green hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the victory. Washington (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) has won three straight.
Kodi Justice led Arizona State (16-6, 4-6) with 16 points.
Comments