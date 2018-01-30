This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes
Brunswick Plantation Early: (week 3) Frank Suppa 235-610, John McDermott 237-547, Richard Reger 546, Bill Gerber 545, Mike Hansen 542, Joan Dolce 202-528.
Brunswick Plantation Late: (week 3) Rich Moeller 228-663, Joe Longo 536.
Calabash Elks: (week 3) Gary Gutheil 539, Bill Hickok 529, Linda Fisher 202 game.
Carolina Shores: (week 18) Bill Wellbrock 235-651, Vince Hammerl 580, Betty Ratcliff 493.
Coffee & Donut: (week 20) Michael Logue 220-590, Regina Schliewe 543, Diane Cramp 536.
Early Risers: (week 20) Joan Dolce 520, Kyle Maday 497, Marge Grove 494.
Grand Strand Doubles: (week 14) Michael Ayler 236-655, Robert Sciascia 240-646, Mike Norman 569, Bob Whitley 554, Gary Schliewe 550, Regina Schliewe 225-550, Joyce Freeman 504.
Little River Classic: (week 21) Daniel Turner 300-796, Tony Todd 285-774, Alex Shand 299-771, James Dean 771, Darryl Reed 746, Jeff Evans 720, Augie Schuyler 718, Rick Moyer 714, Alissa Gibson 246-602, Amber Strickland 245-589, Nancy Benson 211-571, Dee Schwind 520, Trina Dunn 514.
Monday Madness: (week 19) Scott Jenkins 268-681, Jim Donahue 673, Gordon Gallahan 654, Brian Stenger 646, Hank Beuke 268-646, Bob Morton 252-644 Eric Grainger 642, Frank Zimmerman 637, Amanda Camden 514, Joyce Freeman 495, Barbara Wisniewski 492.
Recycled Teens: (week 20) Allen Gossett 552, JoAnn Boschi 436.
River Rollers: (week 19) Paulette Carriker 203-519, Kathy McCord 497.
State of Confusion: (week 19) Scott Tuthill 259-645, Ralph Graziano 622, Brad Alexander 612 David Davis 252-591, Paul Macchia 579, Glenn Jones 575, Joyce Freeman 210-566, Gayle Tuthill 203-599, Jed Long 558, William Lynch 558, Jacqueline Lombard 527, Jeanette Sabiston 504, Lois Vincent 502, Cindy Lynch 500.
Survivors: (week 19) Nick Lopano 628, Steve Madanski 255-615 Ronald Virgilio 225-593, Terry Lewis 550, Cathy Pascal 489.
Wednesday Leftovers: (week 2) Steve Bonamo 585, Ron Connors 560, Julie Anch 203-553, Robert Sciascia 550.
Youth Adult: (week 2) (adult) Shane Allsbrook 259-702, Carter Reid 623, Robert Sciascia 602, Jimmy Keeler 582, Lori Bart 363, (youth) Robby Sciascia Jr 148-376, Deeanna McCormick 144-339.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
COFFEE BREAK (Week 17) Al Wellman 599, Fred Boros 500
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 21) Jason Holsinger 768, Jimmy Keeler 277-761, Mickey Lincoln 760, Sal Marsicano Jr. 270-751, Stephen Shaffer 277-732, Robert Ricketts 714, Michael Anderson 710, Sean Harrelson 300-709, Arthur 689, Augie Schuyler 678, Jamie Holliday 673, Stephanie Feagin 671, Tony Tully 669, Robby Sciascia 665, Tom Schwind 663, Steve Riebesell 661, Michelle Tully 636, Teresa Holmes 630, Jeremy Mendenhall 618
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 20) Reggie Cox 677, Pete Cooke 592, Al Wellman 564, Laura Gray 555, Tom Flinchbaugh 530, Phyllis Forbes 529, Cheryl Trudeau 519, Barbara Mediate 514, Fred Boros 510, Judy Melton 509, Al McLaughlin 492
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 22) Tom Schwind 706, Lou Tourloukis 704, Daniel Lewallen 703, Barry Barthelman 675, David Hawes 672, Tom Pennington 664, Nick Oliva 659, Nicky Ray 658, Arthur Dionisio 652, Teresa Holmes 651, Joey Carbonell 651, John Quade 618, Courtney Lee 603, Carol Feltmate 598, Beverly Crane 502
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 19) Glenn Leigh 691, Chuck Dickert 673, Tom Pennington 657, Tim Youngquist 616, Bill Funk, Sr. 612, Mike Paulsen 611, Vance Langston 574, Carol Feltmate 573, Joey Brown 567, Gary Rackley 562, Jim Thomas 561, Mac Rawls 560, Dorothy Fetzer 559, Bob Ruggeri 536,. Sheryle Rosier 458
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 17) Brett Taylor 709, Chad Gill 680, Paul Lyons 664, Phil Jackson 660, Kris Kelly 655, Brian Stout Jr. 606, Phil Gilberto 603, John Patton 601, Brian Gaffney 594, Dave D’Argento 556, Linda Maher 464
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 18) Al Wellman 591, Tony Maturi 579, Jerry Campbell 563, Bill Mose 507, Karen Mitchell 499, Sue Lyons 492, Ken Stiegler 492, Ed McCorkindale 479, Irene Dexter 457, Jane Gardner 450, Nancy Levesque 445, Carol Shea 432
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 19) Peanut Crist 636, Silas Eisenback 589, Dennis Moore 574, Derrell Kicklighter 571, Michael Murray 568, Jim Thomas 566, Russell Smith 555, Mike Corrow 538, Debby Kicklighter 531, Marge McIver 512, Charles Smith 505, Laverne Jackson 495, Phyllis Forbes 489
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 18) Bob Taylor 695, Ken Shealy 670, Ryan Gasque 665, Milan Burton 656, Stu Rovin 633, Ernie Gasque 627, Billie Jo Reidell 615, Tim Belda 614, Milton Gantt 613, Jerry Walker 607, Alan Nagy 606, Paul Wilcox 604, Mike Lewis 591, Jamie Davis 579, Sonja Davis 569, Tom Anderson 556, Karen Mitchell 517, Karen Granger 488
ARROWHEAD (Week 2) Bill Gavin 576, Joe Sparks 512, Bob Ruggeri 500,Steve Richardson 451, Joan Harbaugh 441,
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 20) Thomas Willis 278-681, Yvonne Cooper 549, April Holliday 522, Debbie Vitale 505
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 4) Al Barnett 606, Craig Stanton 599, Tom Wallace 596, John Kish 594, Jeff Dressing 523, Janet Simmons 473
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: (week 19) Joe Bustillos 663, Gerald Jedow 257-657, Charles Becker 654, Tommy Moree 633, Marcus Collins 625, Matthew Wright 616, Steve Walsh 600, Chris Campanelli 599, Kelvin Smith 594, Larry Avant 592, Mike Dumas 587, Robert Rogers 585, Bob Trout 584, Don Myers 581, Dave Martin 581, Greg Sellers 579, Billie Jo Reidell 201-566, Ginny Duncan 213-554, Sara Walsh 553, Darby Jones 540, Jerri McKee 525, Donna Neubert 507.
Caropine Couples: (week 18) Bob Cournoyer 651, Jeff Lohmeyer 231-642, James Thomas 569, Dennis Moore 544, Eileen DelSolia 544, Thomas Johnson 536, Jerry Arnold 534, Rich Battel 528, Dick Corkum 527, Tony Spargal 527, Karen Clevinger 520, Karen Mitchell 504, Fannye Embry 495.
Cimerron Rollers: (week 18) Chuck Lucas 253-736, Mark Greer 255-694, Tim Bradford 672, Keith Davidson 659, Tom Schwind 657, Jim Harding 654, Dylan Knapp 639, Dan Christie 638, John Parisio 620, Pete Machtemes 613, Nick Oliva 612, Bobby Hamlet 611, Rick Free 611, Andrew Echemann 607, John Harrison 594, Lovell Clevinger 592, Margie Gray 212-584, David Kuhar 580, Thomas Johnson 577, George Smith 576, Pat Pastore 560, Lisa Bradford 548.
Coffee Klatch: (week 20) Lydia McCarthy 493, Peggy Wright 489.
Fun Bunch: (week 17) Dylan Knapp 260-694, Gary Secrest 254-683, Brian Morris 257-679, Patrick Martin 663, Jay Hillman 254-662, Johnny Dozier 660, Tom Schwind 257-638, John Vecoli 619, Cameron Carroll 613, Dennis Milligan 595, Andrew DeGray 593, Randy Moore 591, David Scalice 589, Roy Payne 586, Bill Davis 580, Jay Hechanova 576, Dustin Matthews 575, Mary Ellen Scalice 538, Dana Tomko 537, Pat Pastore 521, Sandra Saucedo 518, Laurene Kuhar 503.
Heritage: (week 18) Phil Martin 704, Vince Luppino 685, Barry Gray 670, Chris Campanelli 279-662, Stacey Riebesell 236-661, Bob Cournoyer 652, Shawn Clark 621, Jazzy Pomerleau 612, Bob Kerner 610, Dave Martin 595, Rich Porcoro 594, Betty Brown 212-582, Lynn Youmell 201-574, Karen Brown 571, Eileen DelSolia 564, Margie Gray 561, Melissa Clark 529, Cathy Bereths 518.
Jensens: (week 15) Ken Howard 265-661, Jim Hamilton 267-648, Steve Houpt 641, Don Myers 617, Ed Skarzynski 576, Larry Johnson 570, Dana Carmichael 550.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: (week 20) Glenn Hightower 618, Tim Self 618, Tom Aulerich 232-614, George Moran 609, Kenny Ryan 605, James Keeler 605, Corky Ross 596, Harold Young 578, Jerry Campbell 226-575, Ross Cirillo 556, Al Gagliardi 554, Molly Young 201-543, Nancy Young 524, Sharon 204-Mclean 517, Fannye Embry 516.
Oceanside Village: (week 20) Dan Christie 276-716, Bobby Hale 264-672, Joe Appi 668, Jim Hart 267-667, Anthony DeAngelo 662, Brandon Deem 265-646, Anthony Colelli 636, Barry Gray 614, Phil Martin 598, Lovell Clevinger 591, Jeff Lohmeyer 590, Nick Heitzmann 578, Susan Volpe 247-577, Laurene Kuhar 213-536.
Palmetto Ladies: (week 17) Lydia McCarthy 499, Lindsay Johnson 495, Mary Ryan 485, Eileen Campbell 481.
Seniors Outing: (week 19) Phil Belisle 257-717, Jerry Jedow 278-710, Phil Braghini 267-679, Barry Barthelman 667, Hector Medina 608, Augie Smarra 588, Tom Campbell 257-584, Pat Pastore 200-553, Tom Brady 547, Jeff Lohmeyer 544, Jeanne Koehler 525, Eileen DelSolia 202-491, Freddie Nelson 489.
South Beach Classic: (week 21) Chris Strickland 268-780 David Ridenour 268-767, Darryl Reed 265-720, Sal Marsicano Jr 266-710, Brandon Bell 703, Michelle Tully 278-697, Tom Schwind 690, Phil Belisle 690, Charles Davis 688, Dennis Riebesell 688, Mike Dumas 677, Jeff Cook 675, Jason Roche 673, Bob Peterson 672, Tim Bradford 671, Chris Richards 670, Kelly Daunno 225-644, Marilyn Dumas 576, Karen Brown 557, Tonya Allen 546.
Surfside Classic: (week 19) Richard Ray 723, Richie Ward 255-685, Dennis Jacques 270-683, John Perritt 682, Stan Hunter 672, Chris Collins 672, David Ridenour 671, Jay Hillman 671, Barry Barthelman 664, Kenny Ryan 663, Glenn Hightower 663, Chris Campanelli 653, Jesse Wilson 649, Tim Bradford 646, Alex Shand 644, Ken Shealy 640, Marcus Collins 634, Tyler Null 630, Robert Trout 254-627, Marilyn Dumas 566, Jen Robles 202-514.
Golf
18 Holers
1/23 - Tradition Men. The field was flighted and the format was 1 gross & 1 net for the A Flight and 2 Nets for the B flight. A Flight (-13) Eric Muller, Dick Pacella, Bill Mitchell, Ron Eaglin. (-10) Dick Baughman, Craig Monaghan, John Walker, Dan Ingram. (-7) Bob Zuecher, Dan Goodell, Ed Sheldon, John Cavanaugh. B Flight (-19) Bob Wittig, Rudi Schwarz, Dave Declet, Blind. (-14) Glen Campbell, Bill Renault, Jim Lewis, Hugh Espey. (-13) Jim Conway, Al Britsch, Frank Gambeski, Al Foderaro. CTP Hole # 2 Pacella, # 5 Baughman, #12 Schwarz, # 15 Britsch. Low Gross, Baughman (74). Low Net, Mitchell (78-14=64).
Aberdeen
1/24 - Abedeen Golf Score 1=24=18 Team Quota 1 St Mike Zierk,duck Howard,howard Kastle, Jerry Perrin 2nd Roger Norman Bob Morton ,walt Potucek , Vinnie Barone.
Barefoot Ladies Golf Association
1/25 - Norman Course - Ace of the Month: Low Gross - Jane Reidy - 91, Low Net - Cindy Delong - 71. Chip-ins: Connie Pappas - #16, Birdies: Mary Hardy - #3, Cindy Delong - #10.
Blackmoor Travelers
1/24 - A and B skins and closest to the pin. For the A skins, winners were: Larry Gordon - #2 - 5 - 9. Dave Mannion - #6. Jay Briggs - #11 - 17. Chad Tomko - #13 - 15. Closest to the pin was won by Dave Mannion on #6 at 12' 9" and Bill Staehle on #15 at 13' 1". The B skins winners were: Joe Shepard - #1. Frank Rydzewski - #2 - 6. Ed Hess - #4 - 10. Gary Himstedt - #3 - 16 - 17. Bret English - #13. Closest to the pin was won by Frank Rydzewski for both. On #6 he was at 17' and on #15 he was18' 2".
Brunswick Plantation Men
1/24 - Two low Nets: Dogwood/Azalea Course. 1st Place with a score of -24 team of:Rick Pesavento/Wayne Lewis/Lucian Thompson/Paul Morrow; 2nd Place with score of -16; Team of: Fred Poliniak/Ken Green/Jim Kocsi. Magnolia/Dogwood Course: 1st place with a score of -21: team of: Ray Wilbank/Tom Gillum/Bob Kogler/Jim Dryer; 2nd Place with a score of -20: team of : Rich Dye/Marty Krygiel/Bill Rochford/Ron Lief. Scores of note: Ray Wilbank-75; Dave LaClair77; Rick Pesavento-78.
Colonial Charters Ladies
1/25 - Best net of the foursome. 1st Johnson, Jurgensen, Griffin, Roach 54. 2nd Mastracchio, Pikula, Beadle, Wayand 56. 3rd Rein, Goulette, Gannon, Wills 58. Chip-ins: Kay Pierson #7 & #18, Mary Ann Fitzgerald #3, Ruth Rein #16, Joni Goulette #4, Sandy Roach #7.
Crow Creek Women
1/30 - Crow Creek. Game: Crossover. Flight 1: Jeanette Pawlik 57; Janet Capuano 64. Flight 2: Helga Dopson 61; Carole Hickey 63. Flight 3: Judy Giffel 62; Sue Pennell 65.
Diamonds Golf League
1/24 - Flight Day Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A. low gross Pam Shirey 79, low net Linda Leichtnam 68 Low Putts Anja Pieper & Jeanette Pawlick 30. Flight B . Low Gross Cindy Powell 96, Low Net Carol Wood 71, Low Putts,Beth Drandakis, JD Doucet, Ginny Ridinger 32. Flight C. Low Gross Wilma Arnsdorff 100, Low Net Susan Strobel 73, Low Putts Donna Kozlowski 33. CTP: #8 Lucy Roselle #12 Kathy Kolasky #4 Linda Martin #16 Pat Wood. Chip-ins: #11 Patty Bennett Brown, #7 Lucy Roselle, #1 Beth Drandakis, #3 JD Doucet. Birdies: Patty Bennett Brown #11, #12, Pam Shirey #4, #16 , Mary Simons #5, Claire Terrill #5, #8, Lucy Roselle #15, Anja Pieper #3, Kathy Kolasky #12 , Linda Martin #4, Ginny Ridinger #10.
Eastport Cruisers
1/24 - Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts. Flight A: LG Sandy Sposato 93, LN Ruth Rein 75 M/C, LP Sharron Tabelle 32. Flight B: LG Phyllis Welch 99, LN Adilia Jurgensen 70, LP Mary Griffin 29. Flight C: LG Carol Szarka 101, LN Barb Finn 75, LP Barb Uher/Eileen Bowen 31. CTP Judy Walter #4, Ruth Rein #15. Chip-ins: Carol Szarka #13, Barb Finn #10, Phyllis Welch #12. Birdies: Carol Szarka #13, Phyllis Welch #4.
Golden Swingers
1/19 - Sandpiper Bay - Team Winners (1st) Division A with + 1/2 points Art Williams, Joe McCabe & Jerry Steffanelli - (1st) Division A with +3 points Andy Smyka, Gerry Koy, Tom Elias & Ed Lochinger - Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Jerry Steffanelli +4 (2nd) John Cameron +3 1/2 (3rd) Don McVeigh +2 1/2 - Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Andy Smyka +8 1/2 (2nd) Tie Rob Fuller & Peter Judge +2 1/2 - CTP Bay #3 Peter Judge #5 John Cameron.
Gold Tees
1/24 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place Dave Philips/Jim Spataro/John Melzer/Steve Boggess (-8) 2nd. Place-Tony DeFlumeri/Glen Campbell/Gary Clifford/Roy MacSorley (-6) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-John McLaughlin/Al Federaro/Phil Fleiss/Doug Waikart (-8) 2nd. Place-Jim Cronin/Jim Conway/Jerry Mithen/Marty Robic (-7) Closest to the Pin #2 George Baker #5 Lance Burghart #12 Jef Sturm #15 Dave Rubin.
Grand Strand Senior Men
1/29 - Arrowhead (Lakes/Waterway) Golf Course. 60 golfers finished in four flights. "A" flight: Terry McGinnis (79 Gross), Jim Scanlon (72 Net). "C" flight: Randy Lewis (83 Gross), Wayne Johnson (69 Net). "E" flight: Don Pagoota (88 Gross), Harry Feltmate (63 Net). "G" flight: Ed Wilson (82 Gross), Ed Eaton (63 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #5 - Bill Lanning (9' 7"), #8 - None, #12 - Bill King (30' 5"), #15 - Jim Scanlon (30' 6"). Green/Red Tees: #5 - Don Miller (0' 7"), #8 - Bob Brown (6' 6"), #12 - Don Pagoota (7' 4"), #15 - Rich Finotti (5' 0").
Grand Strand Swingers
1/23 - Barefoot-Love. 4 nets. 1. Joe Garcia, Lloyd Price, Mike Furbush, Mike Barry -2. 2. Ed Powelson, Del Worden, Lowell Ashe, Lewis Canestrino “even”. 3. Bob Suchy, Danny Arnold, Leroy Fromang, Dick Hunter +6. CTP. #3 Lewis Canestrino 12’, #9 Lloyd Price 12’6”, #11 Don Frye 8’3”. Low gross, Lloyd Price 81. Low net, Lloyd Price 68.
Grand Strand Women
1/24 - Arrowhead the game was drop one hole on front and back nine less half handicap. Flight A: 1. Cathy Borsuk 57.5; 2. Sandy Eberwein 62; Diana McLennan 65. Flight B: 1. Andra Montagna 67.5; 2. Judy Shanahan 71. CTP: Cathy Borsuk Waterway 3; Sandy Eberwein Waterway 6; Kay Pierson Cypress 3 and 6.
1/27 - World Tour the game was drop one hole from front and back less half handicap. Flight A: 1. Joan Ash 67.5; 2. Barb Rensimer 70; 3. Kristin Fries 72.5. Flight B: 1. Janis Ortmeyer 74; 2. Linda Painter 75; 3. Louise Goodman 75.5. CTP: Joanne Marshall Championship 3; Jamie Fisher Open 3; Sandy Eberwein Open 7.
Hannah Group
1/27 - Wachesaw Plantation East. Flight A - Low Gross - Randy Jarrell 75, Bobby Stanley 77, Lou Krieger 78, Tom Sullivan 80, Bert Hayslip 86. Flight B - Woody Woodward 87, Jack Mitchell 90, Terry Boland 91, David Glynn 91, Ron Dreher 92. Flight C - Albert Ski 96, Kevin Port 96, Tom Zegray 101, Jan Brundin 105, Bob Pappas 107. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Tom Sullivan 67. Flight B - Woody Woodward 69. Flight C - Kevin Port 66.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
1/27 - Whispering Pines. Team quota. 1st Place : Ken Graham, Bruce Kulpit, Walt Grady, and Louis Adams (+24) ; 2nd Place : Bill Buettner, Walt Loos, Doug Anderson, and Ross Lenhart (+17) ; 3rd Place : Gary Wiklund, Peter Allen, John Manbeck, and Gregg Watters (+13) ; 4th Place : Paul Torok, Harold East, Frank Baker, and Joe Leger (+9). Low Gross (1st) : Scott Sperber - 79 ; (2nd) : Bruce Kulpit - 80. Most over Quota (1st) : Bruce Kulpit (+10) ; (2nd) : Walt Loos (+8). CTP : John Manbeck on # 2 ; Tim Miller on # 11.
Indigo Creek Men’s League
1/11 - Point Quota Results Flight A Wayne Paiva 47, Flight B Dave Humes 43; Teams 1st Bob Kingman, Dave Humes 87, 2nd Wayne Paiva, Gary Williams 82, 3rd Howard Ward, Joe Gribbons, 76, Tony Cimorelli, Frank Yelinko 76, 4th Dave Faber, George Hendrix 75, 5th Bob Hogan, John McCullough 74, 6th Barry Buffington, John Anninos 72, 7th Dan Burgess, Tom Star 70, Larry Keefe, Bill Berschein 70.
1/16 - Point Quota Results Flight A Desi 42, Flight B Dick Metzgar 45, Teams 1st Desi, Sheldon Richards 78, Dan Amoroso, Dick Metzgar 78, 2nd Wally Kennedy, Tom Star 77, 3rd Bob Hogan, Dave Ayotte 75, 4th Nino, Dan Burgess 73.
1/23 - Low Net Results Flight A Bob Hogan 67, Flight B John Anninos 63, Teams 1st Bob Hogan, Greg Temporino 134, Bob Kingman Dave Humes 134, 2nd Wally Kennedy Sheldon Richards 135, 3rd Dave Ayotte,John Anninos 140, 4th Dan Burgess Joe Gribbons 143, 5th John Murrey, Gary Williams 144, Bob Kigman, Dave Humes 134.
1/24 - Point Quota Results Flight A Bob Hogam 41, Flight B Walter Lynch 42, John Anninos 42. Teams Bob Kingman, Walter Lynch 80, 2nd Bob Hogan, Bill Almoney 79, 3rd Scotty Legget, John Anninos 77, 4th Charlie Jeter, John McCullough 74, 5th Tom Boyle, Dave Humes 71, 6th Dan Burgess, Dick Metzgar 70.
Legends Ladies League
1/24 - Parkland – Wolf – Winner: Peggy Adams. Birdie By Debbie Heisey On Hole # 10.
Loomis Gang
1/22 - Arrowhead - Callaway system by flights - Group a - Gary Brown - 70; Will Estanich - 71, JD Lee - 71, Bob Corrigan - 71, Mike Deal - 72, Cliff Marcum - 72, Ross Everett - 72; Group B - Larry Tierney - 71, Al Cooper - 72, Dick Oneil - 74, Lee Bennett - 74, Bill Loomis - 74; Group C - Al Gunsten - 71, Larry Gehman - 71, Pete Beatham - 73, Jesse Carey - 74, Dave Ketch - 74 ; Group D - Terry Lane - 73, Bill Haas - 73, Bob Hagan - 73, Ed Carey - 74.
1/24 - Legends Heathland - Peoria system by flights - Group A - Will Estanich - 67, Ross Everett - 71, Charlie Beers - 71, JD Lee - 73, Bob Corrigan - 73; Groupo B - Chris Dunifer - 61, Jesse Carey - 72, Dick Oneil - 72, Brian McMahon - 74; Group C - Terry Lane - 67, Bill Kaine - 71, Dan Menich - 75, Larry Gehman - 78, Bill Haas - 78.
1/26 - Grande Dunes - Team Stableford - 1st = Gary Brown, Bill Loomis, Louie Tourloukis, Terry Lane = +30; 2nd - George Myers, Tom Ramsy, Janet Ramsey, Draw - +29; 3rd - Cliff Marcum, Bob Corrigan, Tom Franchine, Bill Kaine = +23; 4th - tie - Ross Everett, Lee Bennett, Al Cooper, Jim Foy = +22; Mike Deal, Brian McMahon, Bob Hagan, Peter Beatham - +22.
Meadowlands Men’s League
1/23 - Farmstead, Modified Stableford: Front Nine: First: Daryl Steen, Harry Boggs, Adam Peters, Jack Haught (+6) Second:(Tie) Chris Gratto, Dan Harrison, Rick Ellwanger; Andy Pate, Jim Williams, Ed Hobgood, Dave Deakin (+2) Back Nine: First: Steen, Boggs, Peters, Haught (+5) Second: Brian King, Gary Cohen, Jim Poole (+4) Overall: First: Steen, Boggs, Peters, Haught (+11) Second: (Tie) Gratto, Harrison, Ellwanger ; Pate, Williams, Hobgood, Deakin (+4) Flights: A Flight: Brian King (+2 1/2) B Flight: Bob Butler (+13 1/2) C Flight: Adam Peters (+6 1/2) D Flight: Jack Haught (+2).
Monday Goofers
1/29 - Heathland low net: A Flight: Dave Beitter 67, Darryl Morris 69, Joe Sparks 70, Norm Joyce 72. B Flight: Jim Schadlich 68, Rich Pierce 71, Peter Brotherton 71, Don Harrington 71. C Flight: Chalie Costello 66, Barry Brey 72, Mike Lutchman 75, Ray Bail 75. D Flight: Dave Marlette 67, Carlos Mato 73, John Sloan 78, Paul Esposito 80. CTP #3 Tony Brancato #8 Peter Brotherton #12 Frank Rohrman #17 Joe Sparks.
Murrells Inlet Elks
1/26 - River Club GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Ike Vinson 68, Bob Donaldson 68, Skip Sialiano 71, Phil Emery 72, Lance Glass 72. B FLIGHT; Jim Laver 67, Matt James 69, Joe West 69, Al James 70, Dan Blasiak 71. C FLIGHT; Paul Brown 59, Tony Ricci 62, Frank Hummel 70, Charles Salvaggio 71, Tom Nocket 72. D FLIGHT; Jesse Crabtree 69, Dennis McGee 70, Don Stauder 71, Ron Azzola 71, Kippy York 72, (HM) John Collins 72. Low Gross; Phil Emery 83. Low Net; Paul Brown 59. CTP; # 2 Fred Scott 14’ 3”, # 8 Dave Debonafacio 0’ 4”, # 14 Bob McClaren 5’ 9”, # 17 George Medash 6’ 10”. Blind Draw; Weiss, Hart, Cloutier, Johnston.
Myrtlewood Senior Men
1/24 - MSMGA - Myrtlewood Golf Club - Palmetto - Team Quota - 1st - John Neely, Bob Pahmeier and Mike Wardrip (15 pts above quota), 2nd - Ray Bowers, Ron Mackey, Joe Phillips and Jack White (15 pts above quota) and 3rd - Dick Albert, Dan Baker and Dan Symer (9 pts above quota).
Myrtle Beach All Stars
1/25 - Rivers Edge. Scramble off the tee and play in, count 3 nets. 1. Arhie Williams, Ron Bjorklund, Ray Park, Don Rust -33. 2. Johnny Calhoun, Dickie Foster, Tom Lohnes, Ben Hough -26. CTP. #5 John Rieu, #8 John Rieu, #12 Dickie Foster, #15 Leroy Fromang. Low gross, Johnny Calhoun 78. Low net, Dickie Foster 63.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
1/24 - Lions Paw. Format: Cart Partners: Two best nets per foursome, must count one net from each cart. Winning Team: First Place with a score of (134) Nancy O’Connell, Pat Brooks, Valerie Ratchford, Nancy Ward. Second Place with a score of (136) Judy Harlow, Lori Bennington, Judy Keegan, Mary Faulkner. Third Place with a score of (138) Karen Orejuela, Diane Wright, Debbie Sisk, Debbie Lebkicher. Birdies: Pam Bank #6, Jan Henson #16, Judy Harlow #3, Pat Brooks #13. Chip-In Birdie: Sharon Benson #2. Chip-Ins - Maureen Craik #10, Mary Lou Atkinson #11, Ginny Alger #3. Low Gross Score - Sue Kane (92). Low Net Score - Sue Carano (71).
Ocean Ridge Men
1/22 - Lion's Paw and 1/24 on Panther's Run. 44 players participated in this flighted event. The main game was no penalties.....there was a free drop within 2 club lengths of the spot where a ball was determined to enter a hazard. Drop areas were provided without penalty. Winners for Flight "A" were: Dave Janowski (139), Rick Wheaton (140), Bob Larkin (141). Flight "B" winners were: Bob Plebanek (140), Bill Johnston (145), Dick Giblin (145). Winners for Flight "C" were: Matt Sanchez (139), John Wehner (147), Tom O'Connell (148). Winners for Flight "D" were Mike Ratchford (143), Dan Pallen (148), Domenick DeCando (152).
Pawleys Plantation Men
1/29 - The game was Four Man Teams playing 2 low Net Winner Take All. At 134, the winning team was Larry Judge, Peter Aubrey, Rich Haney and Peter Raymond. CTP: #3 @ 6’6” Marty Wiseman, #7 @ 25’ Peter Aubrey, #13 @ 7’1” Ron Handley, and #17 @ 16’7” Russ Mehrman.
Players Golf Association
1/25 - Farmstead-2 Man Team Stapleford..first Bill Kasper & Joon Kim +6.5,dave Deakin &paul Groves +4, Tie Jack Haught & Dale Easter And Bob Butler & Bob Lange . Closest To The Pin Winners Were Ray O'donnell #3, Bob Lange #6 And 12 . Andy Pate #17.
Ridge Runners Golf Assoc. of Burning Ridge
1/22 - Burning Ridge. Divine Nine. Places: 1. Carol Konrad; 2. Jane Caterina; 3. Tie; Pat Gartrell & Karen Harvey & Juanita Spoon. Low Putts: Lin Buxton 29; Diane Powell 34. Chip-Ins: Lin Buxton #11; Linda Aptt #18.
River Hills Men's Golf Association
1/24 - Team Play: 1-Doug Schenk, George Lewis, Vinnie Haas, Vince DeCaria, Bob Lind. Closest to the pin #6 Steve Ellis#15 Craig Rarick.
Sea Trail Men
1/23 - Sea Trail Golf Resort Jones Course, STMGA Individual Low Net –In-Flight Ties broken by match of cards. A Flight, 1, Alan Suvalle -5, 2, Mike Hargreaves -5, 3, Jsmrs Halla -5, 4, Eric Schulyz -5, 5, Donald Partrick -2, 6, Rick Kimbler -1, 7, Bo Sellers -1, 8, Peter Brockway -1. B Flight, 1, Dennis Delagarde -11, 2, Bob Twaites -1, 3, Guy Mulford -1, 4, John Olson E. 5, Kevin Sheehan E, 6, Kevin Baldwin E, 7, John Johnson +1. 8, Jim Gooding +1.
South Strand Veterans
1/24 - Wachesaw East. A Flight: 1st Darryl Morris And Galen Bloom 68; 3rd Nick Cappola And Jim Cooksey 69. B Flight: 1st; Barry Chanonich 74; 2nd; Robert Martin 76; 3rd; Art Silviera And Larry Johnson 78. C Flight: 1st Kenny Youmans 71; 2nd Oj Gray And Charlie Curto 72; 4th Koe West 73. D Flight: 1st Carlos Mato 74; 2nd Joe Wanovich 75; 3rd Oscar Zolbe And Joe Bispo 76. Closest To The Pin: #4 Nick Cappola, 4’4”; #8 Robert Martin, 19’10”; #12 Galen Bloom, 10’6”; #15 Darryl Morris, 4’8.”.
Surf Club Eagles
1/23 - 2 bb net of 3; 1st Happy Hawes, Bullet Bob Bethel, Sherif Stone, 2nd, London Bridges, Smiley Harpley, Homer Simpson, 2nd, Peter Budweiser, 2nd degree Burns, Scribe Doino. Low Gross: Tom Stone 79.
1/24 - Stableford : 1st Bullet Bob Bethel, 2nd, Slim Coleman, 2nd, Buck Novak. Low Gross: Bob Bethel 78.
1/26 - 1bb of 2 net; 1st, Scribe Doino, Tax Man Slapnik, 2nd Buck Novak, Rick Johnson. Low Gross: Rick Johnson 79, Jim Bannon 79.
Surf Club Men
1/26 - Low Net 66 Jan Gunter, Team low net 57 Rich Hornfleck, Jon Crittenden, Bill Serues & Joe Trahan, C.T.P. #6 Jon Crittenden, # 13 Mike Hinson, # 18 Bill Keenum, Skins Larry Oliphant, Jan Gunter & Joe Trahan.
Timberlake Men
1/29 - Heritage. A Flight: 1. Phil Russ +9, 2. Fred Rauh +4, T3. Don Wilhelmy and Leroy Broach even. B Flight: 1. Frank Maag +8, 2. Larry Young -1, 3. Dave Hall -2. C Flight: 1. Ken Anderson +2, 2. Bill Jordan +1, T3. Jay Hoffman and Jim Kneece -6. CTP #6 Frank Maag, #8 Phil Russ, #11 Frank Maag, #13 Wally Wallace.
Wachesaw East Members
1/16 - Stuarts Swingers @ Wachesaw East G.C. 2 Man Best Low Net: 1. Lucas,Grizmala –12 2. Clancy,Conlea –9 3. Stuart,Forte –7 4. Sharp,Kearns –4 CTPS: #4 Grizmala #12 Campbell Low Gross: Stuart,Conlea 86 Low Net: Clancy 68,Lucas,Campbell,Stuart 70.
1/25 - Rambo’s Raiders @ Wachesaw East G.C. “Mystery Score On Each Hole” Players can only see how many balls up to 3 after they reach hole. 1. Ferrigno,Sharp,Forte,Murphy –14 2. Thompson,Neumann,Muncie –12 3.Schubert,Stuart,DeCaprio,Kearns –11 4. Darcy,Edge,Conlea,Overbaugh –7. CTPS: #4 Team Conlea #15 Team Muncie. Low Gross: Neumann 79 Conlea 80 Stuart 82 Low Net: Stuart 66,Ferrigno 68 Stuart 69. Birds: Neumann,Muncie #8,#16 Conlea.
Whispering Pines Men
1/24 - Whispering Pines. A Flight: 1. Dave Strohl +1, 2. Joe Rogers +1, 3. Joe Orlowski -1, 4. Fred Rauh -3. B Flight: 1. Mike Basmagy +6, 2. Leroy Broach even, 3. Frank Maag even, 4. Keith Broadbelt -2. C Flight: 1. Richard Marseglia +3, 2. Bill Jordan even, 3. Bud McGuinness -2, 4. Larry Young -3. CTP #2 Dave Strohl, #6 Frank Maag, #11 Joe Rogers, #17 Curt Lancaster.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
300 GAME
Sean Harrelson
270 GAMES
Steve Shaffer 277, Jimmy Keeler 277, Sal Marsicano Jr. 270
From the Scoresheets: Jeff Dressing was 184 pins over his average with a 523 series in the Journey Church League. Glenn Leigh was 151 pins above average with his 691 series in the Wednesday Fun League. In the Brighton Construction League, Jimmy Keeler was 14 pins over with a 761 series. In the Coca Cola Classic League, Courtney Lee’s 603 series was 138 pins above her average. In the Wacky Wednesday League, Brett Taylor was 133 pins over his average with a 709 series. Peanut Crist was 129 pins above average with his 636 series in the Double Nickels League.
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
300 GAMES
Daniel Turner: Turner bowled a perfect game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes
290 to 299 GAMES
Alex Shand: Shand bowled a 299 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes
280 to 289 GAMES
Tony Todd: Todd bowled a 285 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: In the Seniors Outing League, Phil Braghini was 145 pins over average with a 679 series…In the Heritage League, Stacey Riebesell was 154 pins over average with a 661 series…In the Cimerron Rollers League, Rick Free was 152 pins over average with a 611 series.
Golf
Holes in one
Paul Orndorff: Orndorff scored a hole in one on Jan. 19 on the 110-yard 13th hole at the Valley at Eastport using a 9-iron.
Eagles
Rick Johnson: Johnson scored an eagle on Jan. 22 on the 341-yard, par-4 ninth hole at Surf Club using a 4-hybrid and 6-iron.
Calendar
Golf
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
