Pistons acquire Griffin from Clippers in blockbuster deal

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

January 30, 2018 12:53 AM

The Detroit Pistons have acquired star forward Blake Griffin in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pistons announced the deal early Tuesday morning. Detroit is sending forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and center Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also receives forward Brice Johnson and center Willie Reed.

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this season, but the Clippers have been plagued by injuries and are ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Detroit is struggling as well. The Pistons have lost eight straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Cleveland.

