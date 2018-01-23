This week’s recreation calendar, highlights and scoreboard

Bowling
Little River Lanes
Baytree Bowlers: (week 9) Brad Wade 585, Ginny Ridinger 486, Phyllis Welch 210 game.
Brunswick Plantation Early: (week 2) Mike Hansen 591, Bud Naylor 569, Jerry Gradel 532.
Brunswick Plantation Late: (week 2) Rich Moeller 234-627, Tom Mizell 568, Gary Abbondandelo 234-542.
Calabash Elks: (week 2) Buddy Brammer 551, Gary Gutheil 233-550, Debbie Robinson 495.
Carolina Shores: (week 17) Bill Wellbrock 257-669, Jim Sweeney 541, Gloria Gustavson 495.
Coffee & Donut: (week 19) Allen Gossett 531, Charlie Jacobs 526, Regina Schliewe 510, Ginny Bradley 203-496.
Daily Doubles: (week 1) Tony Marion 225-626, Paul Bart 526.
Early Risers: (week 19) Carol Meyer 509, Kyle Maday 494, Nancy Scott 486.
Grand Strand Doubles: (week 13) Robert Sciascia 225-660, Mike Norman 600, Keith Daniels 595, Mike Burns 580, Andrew Tucker 534, Bob Whitley 527, Joyce Freeman 521, Cathy Pascal 499.
Little River Classic: (week 20) Jeff Leaphart 733, Derek Frink 732, Carter Reid 279-705, Jeff Evans 701, Mike Albert 699, Tom Marangelli 689, Dennis Riebesell 683, Steve Reed 682, Nancy Benson 235-597, Amber Strickland 580, Alissa Gibson 538, Dawn Clardy 534, Trina Dunn 531.
Mama’s Nite Out: (week 16) Cathy Pascal 204-492, Susan Fortune 484, Barbara Ketcham 481.
Monday Madness: (week 18) Frank Zimmerman 286-714, Scott Jenkins 258-707, Jack Vilaca 671, William Lynch 615, Joseph Snead 614, Joshua West 613, Mike Spinelli 600, Mark Maesano 598, Joyce Freeman 536, Barbara Wisniewski 515, Jane Gurney 210 game.
Recycled Teens: (week 19) Allen Gossett 562, JoAnn Boschi 201-505.
River Rollers: (week 17) Donna Tsiros 204-557, Wanda Green 494, Jan Mack 485.
Sandpiper Bay: (week 13) Mark Maesano 604, Jim Donahue 603, Herb Wheelock 601, John Hannigan 598, Paul Stonecypher 586, Bob Morley 543, Tom Goldsmith 536, Brenda Snead 526, Sue Campbell 493, Paulette Carriker 492, Mary Ard 207 game.
State of Confusion: (week 18) Scott Tuthill 289-696, Glen Gray 267-695, Ricky Stanley 635, Brad Alexander 632, Marco Stanco 629, William Lynch 627, Ron Virgilio 617, Chuck Lane 609, Gayle Tuthill 226-562, Joyce Freeman 537, Lois Vincent 511, Susan Tuthill 503, Jacqueline Lombard 500.
Survivors: (week 18) Nick Lopano 256-623, Scott Berman 606, Steve Madanski 579, Rich Wood 572, Terry Lewis 547, Linda Pennington 203-543, Thomas Thompson 527, Barbara Ketcham 492.
Wednesday Leftovers: (week 1) Steve Bonamo 258-688, Paul Stonecypher 598, Robby Sciascia 234-578, Bunnee Connors 505.
Wholly Bowlers: (week 17) Daniel Harrison 258-729, Frank Zimmerman 267-715, Rhett Vereen 698, Joyce Freeman 258-662, Earl Geary 257-642, Mark Maesano 633, Michael Ayler 627, Ed Rogers 623, Joe Fiore 620.
Myrtle Beach Bowl
COFFEE BREAK (Week 16) Al Wellman 592, Tony Maturi 571, Paula Eisenback 547, Don Smart 546, Fred Boros 536, Silas Eisenback 535
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 20) Sean Harrelson 300-781, Leonard Freeman 774, Dylan Knapp 754, Jason Holsinger 280-752, Jeff Evans 729, Michelle Tully 267-713, Carter Reid 707, Corey Chestnut 703, Mickey Lincoln 693, Brian Zipay 692, Ernie Gasque 686, Robert Ricketts 685, Lou Tourloukis 681, Kelly Daunno 267-676, Jimmy Keeler 675, Shane Allsbrook 673, Patrick Christenson 668, Michael Anderson 667, Tom Schwind 664, Jimmy Hyatt 278-661, Ben Smith 660, Andrew Diley 279-653, Teresa Holmes 628, Regina Glazer 582
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 19) Tom Flinchbaugh 597, Reggie Cox 575, Tony Maturi 572, Lenny Budd 570, Silas Eisenback 506, Bonnie Eaddy 503
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 21) Jack Wright 670, Arthur Dionisio 669, Eva Diekmann 665, Sal Marsicano Jr. 664, Mike Anderson 663, Mark Durant 662, David Hawes 662, Nick Oliva 661, Nicky Ray 660, Teresa Holmes 657, Scottie Burk 655, Joey Carbonell 637, Carol Feltmate 561, Dorothy Fetzer 556, Courtney Lee 539
WEDNESDAY FUN LEAGUE (Week 18) Chuck Dickert 723, Mike Paulsen 695, Tom Pennington 646, Garry Rackley 638, Glenn Leigh 619, Bill Funk Sr. 591, Joey Brown 568, Jym Emmell 560, Charlie Adams 546, Edward Johnson 544, Myron Shumate 528, Sheryle Rosier 447
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 16) Kris Kelly 707, Chad Gill 659, Rodney Jewitt 624, Phil Jackson 607, Paul Lyons 602, Lawrence Basil 587, Angie Holland 585, John Patton 672, Eric Josephs 553
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 17) Tony Maturi 593, Al Wellman 562, Bob Bastian 545, Karen Mitchell 510, Ken Stiegler 497, Irene Dexter 457, Dave Smyth 457, Mickey Jarossy 440
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 18) Dennis Moore 647, Michael Murray 630, Jim Thomas 602, Chuck Wilson 597, Kevin Bolam 564, John Billey 563, Steve Crist Sr. 562, Silas Eisenback 549 Peanut Crist 549, Wayne Southworth 531, Charles Smith 526 Katie Brooks 516, Laura Gray 515, Marge McIver 508, Helen Tillmanh 489, Laverne Jackson 481,Joan Silbaugh 442, Nancy Levesque 411, Glinda Walker 409
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 17) Ken Shealy 738, Ernie Gasque 655, Darby Jones 650, Alan Nagy 642, Pat Chilson 637, Milan Burton 630, Glenn Leigh 628, Jamie Davis 621, Stu Rovin 614, Bob Taylor 599, Larry Alford 521, Karen Granger 495, Don Ullmann 484, Lonnie Murphy 483, Barbara Merritt 455, Jo Ann Alford 455
ARROWHEAD (Week 1) Ron Cockrum 591, Bill Gavin 559, Mike Perras 557, Tracy Rhodes 487, Joe Hubert 466, Joe Sparks 466, Peter Hopkins 439, Bill Tipping 436
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 19) Thomas Willis 664, Ryan Copeland 608, Phil Cooper 604, Ralph Utermark 588, Derrell Kicklighter 559, TTina Brown 502, Tony Stuart 494, Phil Ammons 494, Rob Stuart 473, Debbie Vitale 451, Wayne Yackel 441
JOURNEY CHURCH LEAGUE (Week 3) Chase Smith 279-663, Al Barnett 565, John Kish 564, Doug Ivany 522, Donna Tarlton 440, Paula Greenfield 439
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 9) Darby Jones 673, Brandon McCall 665, Pat McKeegan 652, Adam Monks 616, Bobby Barnes 570, Robert McKeegan 562, Jeri Brophy 502, Michael Parks 492, Bill Murray 446, Maureen Simon 430
Surfside Bowling Center
Arch’s Classic: (week 18) Kelvin Smith 284-779, Charles Featherston 287-680, Greg Sellers 276-674, Glenn Hightower 667, Michael Highsmith 631, Gerald Jedow 623, Charles Becker 622, Jerry Williams 621, Tommy Moree 618, Mike Dumas 617, Darby Jones 613, Dave Martin 611, Robert Rogers 609, Robert Adams 606, Larry Avant 605, Barry Gray 605, Billie Jo Reidell 595, Tracie Collins 550, Sara Walsh 517.
Caropine Couples: (week 17) Lovell Clevinger 279-703, James Thomas 639, Rich Battel 593, Thomas Johnson 237-589, Steve Kish 569, Steve Turner 554, Jeff Lohmeyer 546, Mary Radebach 203-543, Sara Walsh 534, Bonnie Pruim 492.
Cimerron Rollers: (week 17) Phil Belisle 727, Tim Bradford 267-723, Dylan Knapp 253-681, Jeff Lohmeyer 679, Tom Schwind 662, John Harrison 654, Chuck Lucas 255-654, Andrew Echemann 255-640, Jim Gregory 634, Dan Christie 627, John Parisio 622, Ross Powell 617, Barry Gray 616, Thomas Johnson 615, Frankie Fisher 607, Dave Martin 607, Margie Gray 206-535, Lisa Bradford 527, Pat Pastore 514, Lori Rieder 203-502.
Coffee Klatch: (week 19) Peggy Wright 526, Lydia McCarthy 501.
Fun Bunch: (Week 16) Miguel Antunes 253-713, Jay Hillman 268-708, Patrick Martin 700, Gary Secrest 258-671, Brian Morris 651, Dylan Knapp 651, Jay Hechanova 644, Kevin Johnson 640, Michael Rourke 631, John Vecoli 623, Phil Belisle 616, Bob Cournoyer 614, Mary Ellen Scalice 226-600, Patty Toth 205-549, Debbie Steele 209-528, Fannye Embry 522, Darlene Harrington 511, Pat Pastore 508.
Heritage: (week 17) Rich Porcoro 266-730, David Ridenour 265-728, Bob Cournoyer 714, Skip Stortzum 287-685, Russ Speziale 277-655, Steve Skidmore 636, Larry Richards 636, Jerry Jedow 620, Tom Ferrara 617, Dave Martin 615, Cecelia Stortzum 540, Debbie Morris 214-536, Margie Gray 533, Eileen DelSolia 531, Melissa Clark 528, Carol Zuck 527, Betty Brown 512, Donna Neubert 505.
Jensens: (week 14) Steve Houpt 256-642, Ken Howard 606, Lou Sands 235-582, Larry Johnson 568, Ed Skarzynski 564, Rich D’Agata 539, Lynn Barkley 528.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht: (week 19) David Ulyicsni 269-692, James Keeler 256-685, Mike Rourke 258-644, David Banko 644, Dave Asbaty 624, Tommy Moree 611, Al Gagliardi 606, Shawn Keller 604, George Moran 602, Nancy Young 203-532, Molly Young 213-530, Fannye Embry 514.
Oceanside Village: Anthony DeAngelo 633, Tom Flynn 615, Jeff Lohmeyer 243-614, Scott Bellinger 243-607, Bobby Hale 601, Lovell Clevinger 596, David Kuhar 588, John Steppling 586, Jim Hart 570, Anthony Colelli 568, Bud Trani 552, Bill Fuerte 551.
Palmetto Ladies: (week 16) Lindsay Johnson 200-549, Jeanne Koehler 547.
Seniors Outing: (week 18) Phil Belisle 265-732, Hector Medina 640, Bruce Ostrander 246-630, Tom Brady 611, Chuck Wilson 607, Charles Featherston 605, Phil Braghini 589, Jeff Lohmeyer 578, Jerry Campbell 568, Jeanne Koehler 566, Eileen DelSolia 204-535, Carol Zuck 502.
South Beach Classic: (week 20) Ken Shealy 287-764, Andrew Diley 746, Tom Schwind 712, Steve Reed 702, Barry Barthelman 700, David Ridenour 695, Phineas Graham 690, Tim Bradford 682, Paul Willard 278-674, Dylan Knapp 674, Jesse Wilson 670, Austin Smothers 667, Corey Chestnut 662, Jeff Cook 277-662, Phil Moyer 661, Joe Dipre 660, Kelly Daunno 231-660, Michelle Tully 217-630, Tonya Allen 255-605, Karen Brown 214-570, Dana Tomko 235-569.
Surfside Classic: (week 18) Chris Collins 269-729, Tyler Null 278-726, Jay Hillman 711, Glenn Bishop 706, Stan Hunter 693, Barry Barthelman 693, Richie Ward 690, Alex Shand 267-682, Steve Mills 680, Rick Kralovic 655, Dennis Jacques 652, John Perritt 651, Tim Bradford 268-646, Tony Todd 632, Ken Shealy 630, Derick Herrington 626.
Golf
Brunswick Plantation Men
1/16 - Four man scrabble. Results were: 1st place at 6 under (tie breaker); team of Dave LaClair , Wayne Lewis, Bill Rochford and Frank Suppa; 2nd place at 6 under-team of Bill Lemmon, Rich Dye, Tom Kirkwood and Ron Lief. 3rd place at 5 under-team of Roy Wiltbank, Jerry Ingalls, Brian Meehan and Joe Capparrella. Longest drive contest was won by Jon Trainor, Rich Dye, Tom Kirkwood and Bob Pasterczyk.
Crow Creek Women
1/16 - Crow Creek. Game: Low Putts. Flight 1: Janet Capuano 30; Jeanette Pawlik 31; (tie) Terri Crowley & Bev Ibbott 34. Flight 2: Carole Hickey 34; Marlene Schatz 35; Beth Grotz 36. Birdies: Janet Capuano #15.
1/23 - Crow Creek. Game: Low Gross/Low Net. Flight 1: LG Jeanette Pawlik 84; LN Bev Ibbott 70. Flight 2: LG Marlene Schatz 93; LN Dorine Stoecker 71. Flight 3: LG Sue Pennell 113; LN Judy Giffel 74. Birdies: Clara Atchley #8.
Golden Swingers
1/19 - Heathland Legends - Team Winners (1st) Rocco Gangemi, Gerry Koy, Moe Clapp & DAVE Richardson +17.5 (2nd) Jerry Steffanelli, Andy Smyka, Jack Haught & Bob Butler +15 (3rd) Gary Cohen, DAVE Coates, Bones & Ed Lochinger +9 - Hogan Div. Winners (1st) Rocco Gangemi +11.5 (2nd) Andy Smyka +6 -Palmer Div. Winners (1st) Bob Butler +7.5 (2nd) Bones +5 - CTP #3 Jack Haught #8 Steve Zielinski #12 Andy Smyka #17 Jerry Steffanelli.
Grand Strand Senior Men
1/15 - Pine Lakes Golf Course. 62 golfers finished in four flights. "A" flight: Dennis Downes (75 Gross), Jim Bailey (70 Net). "B" flight: Danny Hause (77 Gross), Mike Whitley (62 Net). "C" flight: Charles Radcliff (90 Gross), Rich Finotti (66 Net). "E" flight: Don Holmstrom (84 Gross), Ron Whittington (64 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: #3 Tees: #2 - Jim Bailey (6' 4"), #8 - Austin Overby (9' 3"), #11 - Austin Overby (11' 11"), #16 - Rick Thren (39' 1"). #2/#1 Tees: #2 - Rich Finotti (2' 4"), #8 - Bob McGlone (7' 2"), #11 - Tick Tiikkala (12' 8"), #16 - Mark Kudyla (14' 0").
1/22 - Tradition Golf Course. 90 golfers finished in eight flights. "A" flight: Chips Woody (75 Gross), Bill Clark (69 Net). "B" flight: Brad Wade (83 Gross), Don Paulsen (70 Net). "C" flight: John Cavanaugh (77 Gross), Danny Hause (69 Net). "D" flight: Bill Calvert (88 Gross), Tom Williams (71 Net). "E" flight: Neal Ginsburg (90 Gross), Don Layton (67 Net). "F" flight: Harry Feltmate (96 Gross), Kevin Ireland (73 Net). "G" flight: Don Holmstrom (84 Gross), Duane Durbin (65 Net). "H" flight: Ed Eaton (95 Gross), Bob McGlone (66 Net). Closest-to-the-pins: White Tees: #2 - Barry Wengert (10' 1"), #5 - Bill Clark (13' 10"), #12 - Larry Gordon (6' 2"), #15 - Brad Wade (1' 5"). Gold/Red Tees: #2 - Rick Smith (3' 9"), #5 - Dennis Yurcisin (11' 6"), #12 - Don Holmstrom (6' 6"), #15 - George Hilshart (13' 5").
Grand Strand Swingers
1/16 - Barefoot-Norman. 2 nets even, 3 nets odd, 4 nets on 9 and 18. 1. Leroy Fromang, Earl Dover, Danny Arnold, Del Worden -28. 2. Phil Wright, Terry Fletcher, Ron Palucki, Harvey Eisner -15. CTP. #3 Leroy Fromang 18’3”, #7 John Pusher 21’, #10 Denny Sierck 3’5”, #16 Joe Garcia 8’2”. Low gross, Leroy Fromang 82. Low net, Del Worden 66.
Grand Strand Women
1/20 - Grande Dunes the game was blind nine draw less half handicap. Flight A: 1. Sandy Eberwein 35.5 (MC); 2. Joan Ash 35.5. Flight B: 1. Shay Luff 31.5; 2. Janis Ortmeyer 32.5; 3. Carolyn Looney 33. Flight C: 1. Judy Melton 30.5; 2. Francine Kustwan 33.5. CTP: Irene Breeding 2 (hole in one); Gwen Kelly 8; Carla Mellins 11; Carolyn Looney 14.
Hanna Group
1/20 - Heritage Club. Flight A - Low Gross - Randy Jarrell/Lou Krieger 76, Bobby Stanley 80, Bill Martin 81, Mike Lisewski 86, Bert Hayslip 87. Flight B - Len Rota 89, Jack Mitchell 90, Terry Boland 91, Ashton Hildebrand 93, Don Tylinski 96. Flight C - Bob Wittig 105, Tom Zegray 105, Kevin Port 107, Warren Quinn 117. Low Net Winners - Flight A - Bert Hayslip 69 Flight B - Terry Boland 70, Flight C -Kevin Port 78.
Heritage Weekend Warriors
1/20 - Prestwick. Team quota. 1st Place : Paul Torok, Peter Allen, Andy Davis, and Ed Clark (-4) ; 2nd Place : Ken Graham, Arlin Jividen, Frank Baker, and Ross Lenhart (-5) ; 3rd Place : Bill Buettner, Gary Wiklund, Louis Adams, and Jim Stevens (-6) ; 4th Place : Emerson Treffer, Jim Herndon, Dick Orr, and Paul Barnes (-9). Low Gross (1st) : Bill Buettner - 83 ; (2nd) : Emerson Treffer - 84. Most over Quota ( 1st) : Bill Buettner (+4) ; (2nd) : Paul Torok, Mike, David, and Peter Allen (+2). CTP : Louis Adams on # 5 ; Ross Lenhart on # 13.
Hidden Lakes Village Golf
1/23 - Eagle Nest: Format: Individual Stableford: 1st: Bob Rigoli +8; 2nd: Mike Franco +4; 3rd: Joe Nieves +2: CTP: #4 Rich Nota, #7 Leo Duncan, #12, Bob Pfeiffer, #18 Bill Gansman.
Inlet Men
1/22 - Inlet Men. Whispering Pines. Low Net. A Flight. 1.Lee Steinberg 68. 2.Don Mims 70. 3.Paul Mudd 71. 4. Gene Giarrusso 71. 5.Ralph Ferrara 74. B Flight 1.Ralph Nedo 65. 2.Ike Vinson 66. 3.Bob Peck 68. 4.Ted Derendal 70. 5. Mike Harrison 71. C Flight. 1. Ron Crooks 67. 2.Bob Smith 67. 3. Woody Pencille 71. 4.Steve Stricker 73. 5.Dave Murrin 73. D Flight. 1.Clem Gagne 73. 2.Jack Banfield 82. Closest to pin. # 11. 1.Ike Vinson 26’ 2”. 2.Gene Giarrusso 27’ 2”. Closest to pin # 17 Lee Steinberg 4’. 2. Paul Lewis 4’ 6”.
Loomis Gang
1/19 - River Hills - all the 7's net - 1st = Ross Everett, Lee Bennett, Ed Carey, Harvey Carbaugh = -9; 2nd = JD Lee, Ron Diamond, Jesse Carey, Jim Foy = -1; 3rd = Mike Deal, Charlie Beers, Bob Hagan, Bill Kaine = even; 4th = Cliff Marcum, Dave Ketch, Ted Volante, Janet Ramsey = +1.
Meadowlands/Farmstead Ladies
1/22 - Farmstead. Game: Low Gross/Low Net/Low Putts. Due to inclement weather, the game was shortened to 9 holes. Flights 1 and 2 played the first 9 holes and flight 3 played the last nine holes. The league also decided to just pay 1st and 2nd gross and low putts in each category. Flight 1: Andee Calibeo; Katrina Carter; Bev Ibbott. 2nd Flight: Nancy Griffin; Dottie Belanger; Phyllis Hurley. 3rd Flight: Joan Zimmerman; Sue Gratto; Bonnie Johnson. Birdie & Chip-in money was carried over until 01/29/18.
Monday Goofers
1/22 - Moorland low net: A Flight: Joe Sparks 70, Darryl Morris 71, Norm Joyce 72, Nick Cappola 72, Stu Dodge 73, Tom Woolwine 74, Tracy Rhodes 74, Bob Johnson 74 B Flight: Dick Simon 66, Jim Schadlich 67, Jerry Jones 68, Dave Kuhar 70, Lonnie Bryant 70, Jim Beecher 71 C Flight: Chalie Costello 67, Mike Surett 70, Barry Brey 72, Cal Thurston 73, Mike Lutchman 73, Frank Hunt 73 D Flight: Carlos Mato 68, Steve Hart 71, Jack Foster 71, John Oldham 71, Dave Marlette 2, Paul Esposito 72 CTP #5 Phil Sauickie #7 Norm Joyce #13 Tracy Rhodes #17 Dave Hamilton.
Murrells Inlet Elks
1/19 - Prestwick GC. Individual low nets/Flights; A FLIGHT; Skip Sialiano 67, Phil Emery 67, Dave Arsevich 69, Bob Martin 72, Hug Huggins 73, (HM) Lee Steinberg 73. B FLIGHT; Jim Alvey 68, John Elder 71, Dick Chugg 73, Ron Johnston 74, Paul Covaleski 74. C FLIGHT; Mike Nocket 67, Charles Overby 68, Kevin Foran 68, Tom Nocket 69, Joe West 69. D FLIGHT; Jim Hill 70, Steve Harrington 70, Oscar Zolbe 72, Ron Costigan 74, Mike Smith 75. Low Gross; Phil Emery 78. Low Net; Phil Emery 67, Skip Sialiano 67, Mike Nocket 67. CTP; # 5 Larry Johnson 1’ 6”, # 8 Charles Overby 15’ 9”, # 13 Stan Mickievicz 6’ 4”, # 16 Galen Bloom 6’ 8”.
Ocean Ridge Ladies
1/17 - Tigers Eye. Format: Tee to Green - count strokes from tee to green, no putts. Individual Flighted. Winners: Flight A - Sharon Benson (56), Flight B - Sue Kane (67), Flight C - Colleen Plebanek (70). Low Gross Score: Nancy O’Connell and Sharon Benson (94), Low Net Score: Sharon Benson (71).
Okun Tour
1/21 - True Blue Golf Club. Modified tour Stableford points: Bob Okun, +7; Rolly Hall, Kellie Suplita, +4; Paul Fallon, Paul Patula, +3; Sam Allen, Carl Meyer, +1; Deborah Buchanan, Marion Pacic, Art Santopietro, Even; Hank Buchanan, Dan Hannon, Neal McKelligan, Mike Milne, -1; Ernie Blankenship, John Lindley; -2; Steve Franzi, Tom Suplita, -3; Dave McKenna, -4; Charlie Lalomia, Dan Petry, -5; Herb Bleck, -6; Rocco Fedele, -7; Bill Chancellor, -9; Susan Milne, -10; John Espe, -12. Closest to the pin: #3 Art Santopietro; #7 Neal McKelligan; #11 Kellie Suplita; #14 Mike Milne; #16 Dave McKenna.
Palmetto Women
1/22 - Burning Ridge. Best nine, front or back. Flight #1: Vivian Watkins-31.0, Bev Carter-33.0, Mary Lewis-33.5, Rachelle Brown-34.0, Judy Melton-34.5. Flight #2: Janet Ebert-Green-31.5 (MC), Dianne Bohler-31.5, Lynn Tarquinio-33.5, Sue Asteris-34.5. Birdies: Sue Durbin #5. Chip Ins: Dianne Bohler #4, Heidi Cherry #4, Vivian Watkins #7.
River Hills Men
1/15 - Stableford: 1- Vinnie Haas +5 2- Tim McDermott+1. Closest to the pin #3 George Lewis #15 Vinnie Haas.
1/17 - Team Play: 1- Doug Schenk, Bob Lind, Vinnie Haas. Closest to the pin #6 Regis Staley #15 Herb Roselle.
South Strand Veterans
1/17 - Litchfield Country Club. “a” Flight: 1St, Don Mims, 68; 2Nd, Lee Steinberg, 69; 3Rd, Ike Vinson, 72; 4Th Nick Cappola And Dave Kuhar, 74. “b” Flight: 1St, Hug Huggins, 66; 2Nd, Robert Martin, 69; 3Rd, Rick Howitt And Jim Beecher, 70. “c” Flight: 1St, John Cloutier, Charlie Curto And Dennis O’brien, 70; 4Th, Jack Kinney, 71. “d” Flight: 1St, Kevin Hegarty, 66; 2Nd, Tom Caughlin And Joe Wanovich, 70; 4Th, Barry Mcdonald, 72. Closest To Pin: #4, Kevin Hegarty, 19’4’’; #7, Kevin Hegarty, 4’9’’; #12, Dave Kuthar , 1’2’’; #17, Darryl Morris, 5’9’’. Low Net: Hug Huggins And Kevin Hegarty, 66. Low Gross: Don Mims, 78.
Surf Club
1/19 - Low Net tie 65 Jan Gunter & Rich Hornfleck, team low net tie 55 Bill Serues,Gean Silver, Jan Gunter,& Jan Crittenden. Rich Hornfleck, Lee Rogers , Bill Keenum & Joe Trahan. C.T.P. #6 Joe Trahan,# 13 Rich Hornfleck # 18 Jan Gunter, Skins Bill Keenum,Lee Rogers, Rich Hornfleck two, Jan Crittenden two, Joe Trahan two.
Surf Club Eagles
1/11 - 3bb of 4 Net.. 1st, Jon Stewart, Critter Crittenden, Buck Novak, Homer Simpson, 2nd, Spanky Brownstein, Big Mac Willoughby, Happy Hawes, Scribe Doino, 3rd, Tech Goodall, 3rd degree Burns, Slim Coleman, Mary Jane Harelson. Low Gross: Paul Willoughby 77.
1/11 - 2bb of 3 net, 1st, London Bridges, Scribe Doino, Doc Goliber, 2nd, Slim Coleman, Frosty Frost, Veal Marsolais. Low Gross: Rick Elrod 73.
1/19 - 1bb of 2 net skins.. 1st Slim Coleman, Frosty Frost, 2nd, Tricky Dick Harding, Scribe Doino, Mullah Hassett, Rod n Riehl. Low Gross: Steve Frost 75.
Timberlake Men
1/22 - Oyster Bay. A Flight: 1. Joe Rogers +3, 2. Don Wilhelmy +2, 3. Dave Strohl -1, 4. Fred Rauh -3. B Fllight: 1. Terry Stephens +12, 2. Mack Reeder +10, 3. Mike Stalvey +9, 4. Dave Russell +8. C Flight: 1. Wally Wallace +10, 2. Larry Young +7, 3. Ken Anderson +6, 4. Joe Bartomeo +5. CTP #4 Mike Stalvey, #6 Wally Wallace, #8 John Abercrombie, #15 Joe Orlowski, #17 Joe Rogers.
Tradition Gold Tees
1/17 - Texas Scramble: Winners Front Side-1st. Place Dave Philips/Tim Mandroc/Jim Conway/Don McDowell (-7) 2nd. Place-Jim Cronin/Tony DeFlumeri/Ed Wercynski/Gary Clifford (-4) Winners Back Side-1st. Place-Tom Swanson/Frank Hawkins/Dave Declet/Martin Robic (-5) 2nd. Place-Jim Spataro/Al Federaro/Ernie Heilberg/Tom Little (-4) Closest to the Pin #2 Larry Barksdale #5 Paul Hayes #12 Jim Davis #15 Jim Spartaro.
Highlights
Bowling
Myrtle Beach Bowl
300 GAME
Sean Harrelson
LADIES 700 SERIES
Michelle Tully 267-217-229-713
280 GAME
Jason Holsinger 280
270 GAMES
Andrew Diley 279, Chase Smith 279, Jimmy Hyatt 278
From the Scoresheets: Pat McKeegan was 1187 pins over his average with a 652 series in the It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere League. Ron Cockrum was 162 pins above average with his 591 series in the Arrowhead League. In the Wacky Wednesday League, Kris Kelly was 143 pins over with a 707 series. In the Brighton Construction League, Sean Harrelson’s 781 series was 133 pins above average. In the same league, Leonard Freeman was 132 pins over his average with a 774 series.
Little River Lanes and Surfside Bowling Center
280 to 289 GAMES
Frank Zimmerman and Scott Tuthill: At Little River Lanes, Zimmerman bowled a 286 in the Monday Madness League and Tuthill bowled a 289 in the State of Confusion League.
Kelvin Smith, Charles Featherston, Skip Stortzum and Ken Shealy: At Surfside Bowling Center, Smith bowled a 284 and Featherston bowled a 287 game in the Arch’s Classic League, Stortzum bowled a 287 game in the Heritage League, and Ken Shealy bowled a 287 game in the South Beach Classic League.
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: In the Arch’s Classic League, Kelvin Smith was 173 pins over average with a 779 series…In the South Beach Classic League, Phineas Graham was 150 pins over average with a 690 series.
Golf
Holes in one
Rick Gutierrez: Gutierrez, of Garden City, scored a hole in one on the 147-yard 18th hole at Myrtle Beach National West Course using 6-iron.
Eagles
Phil Emery: Emery scored an eagle on Jan. 19 on the 11th hole at Prestwick.
Paul Torok: Torok scored an eagle on the par-5 12th hole at Prestwick using a driver, 7-iron, and wedge.
Mike Marsolais: Marsolais scored an eagle on Jan. 16 on the 277-yard, par-4 11th hole at the Surf Club using a driver and wedge.
Calendar
Golf
Mondays: The Grand Strand Seniors Men’s Golf Association plays a tournament every Monday at a different golf course on the Grand Strand. Any amateur male golfer over 50 is eligible. Snowbirds welcomed! Visit www.gssmga.org.
