The Sun News sports staff undergoing changes in personnel, storytelling philosophy

One of my favorite quotes is about how we deal with change, and most people who know me hopefully believe it is a fitting description for how I manage.
“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”
The Internet says it’s a popular Socrates quote, but I couldn’t find a reputable site to confirm.
That’s a long-winded way for me to announce a couple of changes that are taking place in the sports department. Joe L. Hughes II has been moved to the news desk to cover education and health care, and Ian Guerin is coming back on board as a freelancer to provide high school sports coverage.
Here’s what you’ll find: Hughes is a talented writer and reporter with a reputation in our community as someone who is everywhere. If you follow him on Twitter, he’s constantly tweeting the scores and play-by-play of every game, every night. I’m excited about what Hughes can do on this new assignment.
On the high school athletics front, you’ve hopefully already recognized a change in how we cover preps in our area. We won’t be (can’t be) at every game, providing every score. We’ve found that very few people are interested in what we in the industry call “gamers,” which are traditionally reported game stories.
That’s not to say we won’t be at the most important games. We will.
What people love to read are deeply personal stories about our local athletes, coaches and support staff. Those are the stories we’re going to spend more time telling. We’re going to spend less time breaking down the stats and more time telling you why that high school basketball player’s story transcends sports – why you should care, if you will.
Thousands of people have moved to the Grand Strand in recent years. This is one way for us to get to know each other a little bit better.
Guerin, who once was a full-time reporter with The Sun News, will tell those stories, as well as enterprise pieces that focus on money, resources and differences in our athletic departments. Who has the best resources? Who has the worst?
As always, feel free to reach out to me if you have suggestions or constructive criticism on these changes or other parts of the paper. My contact information is below.
Stephanie Pedersen: 843-626-0319, spedersen@thesunnews.com, @stephdpedersen
