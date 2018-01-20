Zion Williamson spurns in-state schools, commits to Duke

The rich continue to get richer.

Spartanburg Day star and national sensation Zion Williamson chose Duke on Saturday night during a ceremony in his school’s gym. The decision was broadcast on ESPN2.

Williamson, who is known for his high-flying dunks, also was considering in-state schools Clemson and South Carolina before committing to the Blue Devils.

He is rated as the No. 3 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and has been selected to the McDonald’s All-American game.

Duke now has the top three players in the country as No. 1 recruit R.J. Barrett and No. 2 recruit Cameron Reddish already have signed with the Blue Devils.

“The brotherhood,” Williamson said of why he chose Duke. “When I went on my official visit, I already felt like I was a part of the family. It just gave me a very positive, family-type vibe … We just built a bond.”

The top three schools for Williamson were believed to be Clemson, South Carolina and North Carolina heading into Saturday’s decision before he made the surprising announcement.

Williamson said his choice came down to the final 24 hours.

“I made my decision last night, and I was still kind of not sure about it,” he said. “But when I woke up this morning, I knew it was the school for me.”

The opportunity to play for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski also played a big role in his choice.

“Coach K, when he came to my house to meet with my family, it wasn’t just about basketball and what he could do for me in one year,” Williamson said. “It was how he could build Zion as a brand on and off the court for the next several years and the rest of my life.”

Williamson had five college coaches visit him this past week, with Kentucky coming in on Sunday, Duke coming by Tuesday and North Carolina, South Carolina and Clemson all coming Thursday.

His stepfather, Lee Anderson, said afterward that Clemson had a big lead for Williamson at one time and that the Tigers and South Carolina both did a good job recruiting him.

Williamson thanked the in-state schools after his announcement and added that he ultimately made a business decision.

“I’d like to thank South Carolina and Clemson for even taking the time to recruit me, but my mom said it best, I have to follow my heart and go to where my happiness is, and I feel like that is Duke,” Williamson said. “But I still have a lot of love for my state. I love my state to death, and I’m going to always represent it.”

Williamson has played in only four games as a senior because of an injury and is averaging 37.0 points and 16.5 rebounds.

Last season, Williamson averaged 36.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

Williamson, who cannot sign until April, said he is shutting down his recruitment.

“I went back and forth a lot. I’m not even going to lie, being a recruit is very hard, because when you go on official visits it’s like the best two-and-a-half days of your life. You want to commit right when you leave the school,” Williamson said. “It was a close race the whole time. Last night it hit me, and when I woke up I knew Duke was the school for me.”

