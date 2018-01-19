Hall of Famer: Norv Turner will give Christian McCaffrey ‘premier role’ for Panthers

More Videos 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia Pause 1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:52 Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league 1:34 King Kong Sushi, Myrtle Beach | Where the Locals Eat 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:34 Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:26 Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey can play in this league Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is excited about rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. Rivera says that he and the coaching staff have asked him to do a lot this season and McCaffrey has handled it very well. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is excited about rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. Rivera says that he and the coaching staff have asked him to do a lot this season and McCaffrey has handled it very well. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is excited about rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. Rivera says that he and the coaching staff have asked him to do a lot this season and McCaffrey has handled it very well. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com